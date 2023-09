Flo’s Clam Shack dropped some “sad news, good news, and great news” on Facebook recently.

“We have some 𝘚𝘈𝘋 𝘕𝘌𝘞𝘚, 𝘎𝘖𝘖𝘋 𝘕𝘌𝘞𝘚, and 𝘎𝘙𝘌𝘈𝘛 𝘕𝘌𝘞𝘚 to share! SAD NEWS: Flo’s Drive-In Island Park will be closing for the season on October 9th. GOOD NEWS: Flo’s Clam Shack Middletown will be open until November 27th! GREAT NEWS: Flo’s will be opening a third clam shack in Naples, FL. More to come on that soon!,” Flo’s shared on Facebook.