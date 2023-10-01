Meet your new best friend, Hugh – this week’s adoptable cat of the week!

Hugo is a 10-year-old male domestic shorthair and is available for adoption from the Potter League for Animals in Middletown.

“Hugo is an incredibly handsome beefy, buff boy. He can sometimes be a bit of an independent loner, he’s earned that right as a senior guy,” the Potter League for Animals shares on their website. “When he’s in the mood for some good lovin’, Hugo offers up all of the purrs and face rubs and loves to be petted”.

To read more about Hugo, visit www.potterleague.org or better yet, go meet this beefcake at their Animal Care and Adoption Center in Middletown, RI!