The Collaborative, a non-profit arts organization in Warren, today announced that it will present Folk at the Farm, a music concert featuring four Rhode Island-based bands and performers.

The event will occur on Sunday, October 1st, from 2-6 pm at Frerichs Farm, 43 Kinnicutt Ave, in Warren.

Folk at the Farm is a free event that invites folk music fans to see performances by award-winning local favorites. This year, internationally acclaimed folk group the Atwater-Donnelly Band will be joined by genre-bending performer Jake Blount who is known for music rooted in care and confrontation, Warren-based Americana Folk trio The Whelks, delivering glorious three-part harmonies, and The Vox Hunters, a duo that preserves and performs folk music from the Ocean State’s past. This special event celebrates the rich folk tradition in Rhode Island and comes off the heels of this summer’s hugely successful Warren Folks Festival, which saw upwards of 2000 attendees enjoying a lively day of music, art, and food.

“This lineup will inspire a deeper connection to the tradition and community around folk music,” said Uriah Donnelly, Executive Director and Founder of The Collaborative. “Folk at the Farm gathers the community in a memorable experience that we’re excited to share with you!”

Beverages from Proclamation Ale Company and Tiverton-based wine importer Wine Wizards will be available at the event. There will also be non-alcoholic offerings from Del’s and local food trucks.

Donations made during Folk at the Farm directly support The Collaborative’s mission to present free or low-cost opportunities for creatives and the community to exhibit, experience, and learn through the arts. A portion of contributions will go to The David S. Frerichs Jr. Memorial Scholarship fund. This family-friendly festival takes place at Frerichs Farm, rain or shine. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets as seating is limited.

For more information, visit: www.thecollaborative02885.org/folkatthefarm