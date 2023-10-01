Robert M. Dunbar, 76, of Tiverton, RI, passed away at home on September 26, 2023. He was the husband of Mary (Caminiti) Dunbar for 51 years.

Born in Newport, on October 27, 1946, he was the son of the late Norman and Rose (Luistro) Dunbar. He was a 1964 graduate of Rogers High School.

Robert honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era. He worked in seafood distribution for many years for Anthony’s Seafood, Long Wharf Seafood and retired from All American Foods, Inc., in 2011.

Robert is survived by his wife; Mary A. Dunbar, his daughter; Melissa and her husband, Michael Barbalace, of Tiverton, and his best buddy and grandson; Domenic Robert Barbalace. He also leaves behind his siblings; Norman Dunbar, of Portsmouth, and Steven Dunbar, of Newport and many nieces and nephews.

Services for Mr. Dunbar will be private.

As a tribute to the late George W. Greenman #92 donations may be made to the 33 Fund, c/o Sean King, 15 South Dr., Middletown, RI 02842. The 33 Fund is a scholarship award that is given out each year to a Rogers High School football player who represented Rogers with pride and has shown leadership ability and great character, in honor of James Dougherty.