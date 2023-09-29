Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Thursday, September 28 through 7 am on Friday, September 29.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

ARREST LOG

At 7:30 pm on Thursday, September 28, Officer Ducker took into custody Eric Moreira, age 45, of Rhode Island, for two charges of Fraudulent Use of Credit Cards, once charge of Receiving Stolen Goods – Misdeamonor, and one charge of Larceny/U $1500 (From Motor Vehicle).

At 12 am on Friday, September 29, Officer Fanella arrested Jose Medina, age 38, whose address was not disclosed, for a charge of Violation of No Contact Order (Third Or Subsequent Offense).

At 1:15 am on Friday, September 29, Officer Cavallaro arrested Rosa Gonzalez, age 34, whose address was not disclosed, for a charge of Domestic – Disorderly Conduct.

DISPATCH LOG