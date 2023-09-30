Van Morrison thrilled fans in the first of two shows at the Providence Performing Arts Center on Friday, September 22. The legendary artist, known for hits like “Have I Told You Lately,” “Brown-Eyed Girl,” and “Moondance,” was particularly strong Friday night, driving his band through a high-energy set of rock, country, and skiffle classics along with several of his own hits in a show that was re-scheduled from last May.
Becky’s BBQ, located at 82 East Main Road in Middletown, is set to close on Saturday, September 30 after more than 25 years of service. In a conversation with What’sUpNewp on Wednesday, owner Bob Bringhurst told us that he has been wanting to retire and the time has come.
A Rhode Island man has been charged in Vermont with possessing 26 pounds (12 kilograms) of cocaine with the intent to distribute it after federal authorities observed him putting packages into a kayak on Lake Champlain near the Canadian border, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.
