MSC Meraviglia arrived in Newport this morning on her inaugural Canada & New England itinerary, marking the first time she has ever visited Rhode Island.

MSC Cruises’ award-winning ship is offering 10- and 11-night itineraries this fall, visiting destinations in Canada & New England just in time for the changing of the leaves and Newport’s crisp New England autumn.

MSC Meraviglia sails from her homeport in New York City and is one of the world’s largest cruise ships at 1,036 feet long and 171,598 gross tons. She will be the largest vessel to call in Newport this season.* According to data from the Cruise Line International Association (CLIA), her new Canada & New England itineraries are expected to generate a significant economic impact for the region, including approximately $2 million in local Newport spending.

Rubén A. Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA, said in a statement, “MSC Meraviglia’s inaugural visit to Newport is a great milestone for MSC Cruises as we continue expanding our presence in the North American market. When we launched year-round cruises from New York City, one of our goals was to allow guests to visit a wider variety of destinations, and Newport is a perfect example. The response to these itineraries has been strong, which means we’ll bring thousands of visitors to Newport this season. We look forward to continuing to work with leaders here to provide our guests with a distinctive and immersive cruising experience.”

MSC Meraviglia’s Canada & New England itineraries allow guests to visit a variety of picturesque ports, see world-famous historical sites and stand in awe of the vibrant autumn leaves. Newport’s colonial architecture and amazing seaside views will make it a highly anticipated stop on the itinerary, with highlights including touring “The Breakers” – a famous mansion built in 1895, wandering along the 3.5 mile Cliff Walk, and strolling through Thames Street to experience local shops and fresh New England seafood.

Evan Smith, CEO and President of Discover Newport, said in a statement, “This is not only the largest cruise ship to make a port call in Newport this season, but also the most guests arriving on one vessel to this city. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase our coastal destination, Newport, Rhode Island to the MSC Meraviglia guests and to be part of this memorable coastal Canada and New England itinerary. For our hospitality partners; retail shops, restaurants and attractions, the economic impact from this one-day visit will be significant, and a welcome boost going into the fall months.”

MSC Cruises’ Canada and New England itinerary is available seasonally, with cruises now on sale for this fall, spring 2024, and fall 2024. In addition to Newport, itineraries include Boston, Massachusetts; Portland, Maine; Sydney and Halifax, Nova Scotia; Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island; and Saint John, New Brunswick.

During other parts of the year, MSC Meraviglia sails from New York City to Bermuda, Florida and The Bahamas. To learn more about the wide variety of itineraries MSC Cruises offers from the northeast, click here.

Galleria Meravglia and shops. Contributed photo

About MSC Meraviglia

At 1,036 feet long and 213 feet tall, with an impressive 19 decks and capacity of more than 5,700 guests, MSCMeraviglia is a vacation destination in its own right—packed with innovative features to provide an unforgettable experience, including:

10 different types of staterooms to choose from, including solo cabins, popular balcony cabins, and stylish suite accommodations in the MSC Yacht Club – the premium ‘ship within a ship’ featuring butler service, along with an exclusive restaurant, lounge, and pool area.

Galleria Meraviglia, a promenade lined with shops, restaurants and bars that stretches more than 315 feet and is lined with an impressive LED sky screen.

20 bars and 12 restaurants, including the popular Butcher’s Cut steakhouse, Ocean Cay, HOLA! Tacos and Cantina, and Kaito Sushi and Teppanyaki.

Indoor and outdoor pools and hot tubs, together with one of the most intricate water parks at sea, featuring three twisting slides and an intricate ropes course—the Himalayan Bridge.

Seven different shows in the 985-seat Broadway Theatre and the famous Carousel Lounge.

The extensive MSC Aurea Spa, providing massage therapy, body treatments, facial treatments, and a dedicated thermal area.

The 6,000 square-foot gym featuring state-of-the-art equipment from Technogym™ framed with floor-to-ceiling glass windows, overlooking the main pool deck.

Entertainment area including the MSC Formula Racer, a full-sized bowling alley with two lanes, an interactive XD cinema, a flight simulator, and a video games arcade.

Sportsplex with facilities for basketball, tennis, squash, volleyball, Pickle Ball, mini golf and five-a-side soccer.

MSC Kids’ Club for children 0-17 years old, with dedicated areas for babies, toddlers, children and teenagers, plus the Lego® Experience.

Environmental Features

MSC Meraviglia is fitted with innovative technology and solutions to minimize her environmental footprint. These include an exhaust gas cleaning system for cleaner emissions; an advanced wastewater treatment system; smart heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems to recover heat from machinery spaces; and LED lighting and smart devices to significantly save energy. This is part of MSC Cruises’ commitment to provide its guests with the best holiday experiences at sea in a sustainable manner.

To learn more about MSC Meraviglia, click here.

*As measured by published gross tonnage for all ships scheduled to call during the 2023 fall season.