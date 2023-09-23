Van Morrison thrilled fans in the first of two shows at the Providence Performing Arts Center on Friday, September 22. The legendary artist, known for hits like “Have I Told You Lately,” “Brown-Eyed Girl,” and “Moondance,” was particularly strong Friday night, driving his band through a high-energy set of rock, country, and skiffle classics along with several of his own hits in a show that was re-scheduled from last May. Morrison’s daughter Shana opened.
WUN photographer Rick Farrell was there and shares some photos of the evening below.
Morrison and his band return to PPAC for a second show on Sunday, September 24. Click here for tickets.