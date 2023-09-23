Van Morrison thrilled fans in the first of two shows at the Providence Performing Arts Center on Friday, September 22. The legendary artist, known for hits like “Have I Told You Lately,” “Brown-Eyed Girl,” and “Moondance,” was particularly strong Friday night, driving his band through a high-energy set of rock, country, and skiffle classics along with several of his own hits in a show that was re-scheduled from last May. Morrison’s daughter Shana opened.

WUN photographer Rick Farrell was there and shares some photos of the evening below.

Van Morrison at the Providence Performing Arts Center (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Van Morrison at the Providence Performing Arts Center (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Van Morrison at the Providence Performing Arts Center (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Van Morrison at the Providence Performing Arts Center (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Van Morrison at the Providence Performing Arts Center (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Van Morrison at the Providence Performing Arts Center (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Van Morrison at the Providence Performing Arts Center (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Van Morrison at the Providence Performing Arts Center (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Van Morrison at the Providence Performing Arts Center (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Van Morrison at the Providence Performing Arts Center (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Van Morrison at the Providence Performing Arts Center (Photo: Rick Farrell)







Morrison and his band return to PPAC for a second show on Sunday, September 24. Click here for tickets.