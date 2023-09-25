black handled key on key hole
Photo by PhotoMIX Company on Pexels.com

The real estate market in Newport County, Rhode Island, remains consistent even with a severe lack of inventory currently available to potential buyers. Here’s a summary of recent noteworthy sales, based on data provided by the MLS: 

Little Compton 

● Address: 59 Oak Forest Drive, Little Compton 

● Price: $1,325,000.00 

● Bedrooms: 3 

● Bathrooms: 2.5 

● Days on Market: 27 

Middletown 

● Address: 130 Forest Avenue, Middletown 

● Price: $749,500.00 

● Bedrooms: 3 

● Bathrooms: 2.5 

● Days on Market: 19 

● Address: 10 Coggeshall Way, Middletown 

● Price: $729,000.00 

● Bedrooms: 5 

● Bathrooms: 3 

● Days on Market: 48 

● Address: 24 Reardon Drive, Middletown 

● Price: $591,000.00 

● Bedrooms: 3 

● Bathrooms: 2 

● Days on Market: 56 

● Address: 17 King Road, Middletown 

● Price: $560,000.00 

● Bedrooms: 3 

● Bathrooms: 1

● Days on Market: 16 

Newport 

● Address: 41 Washington Street, Newport 

● Price: $1,995,000.00 

● Bedrooms: 4 

● Bathrooms: 2.5 

● Days on Market: 22 

● Address: 10 Sherman Street, Newport 

● Price: $1,450,000.00 

● Bedrooms: 5 

● Bathrooms: 2.5 

● Days on Market: 97 

● Address: 22 Calvert Street, Newport 

● Price: $815,000.00 

● Bedrooms: 3 

● Bathrooms: 1.5 

● Days on Market: 48 

● Address: 12 Maitland Court, Newport 

● Price: $624,000.00 

● Bedrooms: 2 

● Bathrooms: 1 

● Days on Market: 32 

● Address: 125 Van Zandt Avenue, Unit#202, Newport ● Price: $390,000.00 

● Bedrooms: 1 

● Bathrooms: 1 

● Days on Market: 37

Portsmouth 

● Address: 121 Robin Road, Portsmouth 

● Price: $1,475,000.00 

● Bedrooms: 3 

● Bathrooms: 4.5 

● Days on Market: 97 

● Address: 0 Newport Beach (19B) Drive, Portsmouth ● Price: $1,250,000.00 

● Bedrooms: 4 

● Bathrooms: 3.5 

● Days on Market: N/A 

● Address: 75 Ferreira Avenue, Portsmouth ● Price: $875,000.00 

● Bedrooms: 3 

● Bathrooms: 2.5 

● Days on Market: N/A 

● Address: 559 Bristol Ferry Road, Unit#B, Portsmouth ● Price: $860,000.00 

● Bedrooms: 2 

● Bathrooms: 2 

● Days on Market: N/A 

● Address: 81 Bristol Ferry Road, Portsmouth ● Price: $650,000.00 

● Bedrooms: 4 

● Bathrooms: 2.5 

● Days on Market: 80 

Tiverton 

● Address: 1148 Main Road, Tiverton 

● Price: $915,000.00 

● Bedrooms: 6

● Bathrooms: 4.5 

● Days on Market: 35 

● Address: 84 Tower Hill Road, Tiverton 

● Price: $630,000.00 

● Bedrooms: 3 

● Bathrooms: 2.5 

● Days on Market: 47 

The Newport County real estate market saw a wide range of property transfers, that cater to various preferences and lifestyles. The market’s diversity and continued activity demonstrated the enduring appeal of Newport County as a place to call home. For more information on these sales, or to learn more about the local real estate market – please contact WhatsUpNewp’s real estate correspondent, Tyler Bernadyn, partner at RE/MAX Results. He can be reached at 401-241-1851 or TylerB@resultswithremax.com 