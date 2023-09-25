The real estate market in Newport County, Rhode Island, remains consistent even with a severe lack of inventory currently available to potential buyers. Here’s a summary of recent noteworthy sales, based on data provided by the MLS:
Little Compton
● Address: 59 Oak Forest Drive, Little Compton
● Price: $1,325,000.00
● Bedrooms: 3
● Bathrooms: 2.5
● Days on Market: 27
Middletown
● Address: 130 Forest Avenue, Middletown
● Price: $749,500.00
● Bedrooms: 3
● Bathrooms: 2.5
● Days on Market: 19
● Address: 10 Coggeshall Way, Middletown
● Price: $729,000.00
● Bedrooms: 5
● Bathrooms: 3
● Days on Market: 48
● Address: 24 Reardon Drive, Middletown
● Price: $591,000.00
● Bedrooms: 3
● Bathrooms: 2
● Days on Market: 56
● Address: 17 King Road, Middletown
● Price: $560,000.00
● Bedrooms: 3
● Bathrooms: 1
● Days on Market: 16
Newport
● Address: 41 Washington Street, Newport
● Price: $1,995,000.00
● Bedrooms: 4
● Bathrooms: 2.5
● Days on Market: 22
● Address: 10 Sherman Street, Newport
● Price: $1,450,000.00
● Bedrooms: 5
● Bathrooms: 2.5
● Days on Market: 97
● Address: 22 Calvert Street, Newport
● Price: $815,000.00
● Bedrooms: 3
● Bathrooms: 1.5
● Days on Market: 48
● Address: 12 Maitland Court, Newport
● Price: $624,000.00
● Bedrooms: 2
● Bathrooms: 1
● Days on Market: 32
● Address: 125 Van Zandt Avenue, Unit#202, Newport ● Price: $390,000.00
● Bedrooms: 1
● Bathrooms: 1
● Days on Market: 37
Portsmouth
● Address: 121 Robin Road, Portsmouth
● Price: $1,475,000.00
● Bedrooms: 3
● Bathrooms: 4.5
● Days on Market: 97
● Address: 0 Newport Beach (19B) Drive, Portsmouth ● Price: $1,250,000.00
● Bedrooms: 4
● Bathrooms: 3.5
● Days on Market: N/A
● Address: 75 Ferreira Avenue, Portsmouth ● Price: $875,000.00
● Bedrooms: 3
● Bathrooms: 2.5
● Days on Market: N/A
● Address: 559 Bristol Ferry Road, Unit#B, Portsmouth ● Price: $860,000.00
● Bedrooms: 2
● Bathrooms: 2
● Days on Market: N/A
● Address: 81 Bristol Ferry Road, Portsmouth ● Price: $650,000.00
● Bedrooms: 4
● Bathrooms: 2.5
● Days on Market: 80
Tiverton
● Address: 1148 Main Road, Tiverton
● Price: $915,000.00
● Bedrooms: 6
● Bathrooms: 4.5
● Days on Market: 35
● Address: 84 Tower Hill Road, Tiverton
● Price: $630,000.00
● Bedrooms: 3
● Bathrooms: 2.5
● Days on Market: 47
The Newport County real estate market saw a wide range of property transfers, that cater to various preferences and lifestyles. The market’s diversity and continued activity demonstrated the enduring appeal of Newport County as a place to call home. For more information on these sales, or to learn more about the local real estate market – please contact WhatsUpNewp’s real estate correspondent, Tyler Bernadyn, partner at RE/MAX Results. He can be reached at 401-241-1851 or TylerB@resultswithremax.com