The real estate market in Newport County, Rhode Island, remains consistent even with a severe lack of inventory currently available to potential buyers. Here’s a summary of recent noteworthy sales, based on data provided by the MLS:

Little Compton

● Address: 59 Oak Forest Drive, Little Compton

● Price: $1,325,000.00

● Bedrooms: 3

● Bathrooms: 2.5

● Days on Market: 27

Middletown

● Address: 130 Forest Avenue, Middletown

● Price: $749,500.00

● Bedrooms: 3

● Bathrooms: 2.5

● Days on Market: 19

● Address: 10 Coggeshall Way, Middletown

● Price: $729,000.00

● Bedrooms: 5

● Bathrooms: 3

● Days on Market: 48

● Address: 24 Reardon Drive, Middletown

● Price: $591,000.00

● Bedrooms: 3

● Bathrooms: 2

● Days on Market: 56

● Address: 17 King Road, Middletown

● Price: $560,000.00

● Bedrooms: 3

● Bathrooms: 1

● Days on Market: 16

Newport

● Address: 41 Washington Street, Newport

● Price: $1,995,000.00

● Bedrooms: 4

● Bathrooms: 2.5

● Days on Market: 22

● Address: 10 Sherman Street, Newport

● Price: $1,450,000.00

● Bedrooms: 5

● Bathrooms: 2.5

● Days on Market: 97

● Address: 22 Calvert Street, Newport

● Price: $815,000.00

● Bedrooms: 3

● Bathrooms: 1.5

● Days on Market: 48

● Address: 12 Maitland Court, Newport

● Price: $624,000.00

● Bedrooms: 2

● Bathrooms: 1

● Days on Market: 32

● Address: 125 Van Zandt Avenue, Unit#202, Newport ● Price: $390,000.00

● Bedrooms: 1

● Bathrooms: 1

● Days on Market: 37

Portsmouth

● Address: 121 Robin Road, Portsmouth

● Price: $1,475,000.00

● Bedrooms: 3

● Bathrooms: 4.5

● Days on Market: 97

● Address: 0 Newport Beach (19B) Drive, Portsmouth ● Price: $1,250,000.00

● Bedrooms: 4

● Bathrooms: 3.5

● Days on Market: N/A

● Address: 75 Ferreira Avenue, Portsmouth ● Price: $875,000.00

● Bedrooms: 3

● Bathrooms: 2.5

● Days on Market: N/A

● Address: 559 Bristol Ferry Road, Unit#B, Portsmouth ● Price: $860,000.00

● Bedrooms: 2

● Bathrooms: 2

● Days on Market: N/A

● Address: 81 Bristol Ferry Road, Portsmouth ● Price: $650,000.00

● Bedrooms: 4

● Bathrooms: 2.5

● Days on Market: 80

Tiverton

● Address: 1148 Main Road, Tiverton

● Price: $915,000.00

● Bedrooms: 6

● Bathrooms: 4.5

● Days on Market: 35

● Address: 84 Tower Hill Road, Tiverton

● Price: $630,000.00

● Bedrooms: 3

● Bathrooms: 2.5

● Days on Market: 47

