Becky’s BBQ, located at 82 East Main Road in Middletown, is set to permanently close on Saturday, September 30 after more than 25 years of service.

In a conversation with What’sUpNewp on Wednesday, owner Bob Bringhurst told us that he has been wanting to retire and the time has come.

“There are things I want to pursue and things that I want to do, that I haven’t been able to as a small mom-and-pop business owner. Plus, I’m getting older and I’m not going to live forever. The time has come to pursue other things”, Bringhurst told What’sUpNewp.

Bringhurst tells What’sUpNewp that he has had conversations with individuals about the next chapter for Becky’s BBQ and that he is interested in having a conversation with anyone who may be interested in the business. “I’d be up for coaching or consulting if someone took over the business, I hope that there’s a grand reopening of Becky’s BBQ someday in the future”, Bringhurst said.

“Our customers have been great over the last 25 years, we appreciate all of your business and support over the last 25 years,” Bringhurst said.

Becky’s BBQ opened in July 1998. Its final day under Bringhurst’s ownership will be on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Hours this week are 11 am to 7 pm on Wednesday and Thursday and from 11 am to 8 pm on Friday and Saturday (or until supplies last).

If you’re interested in talking to Bob Bringhurst about the business, email beckysbbq@cox.net.