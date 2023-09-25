Norman Bird Sanctuary Harvest Fair. Credit: Norman Bird Sanctuary

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport, Rhode Island this week, Monday, September 25 through Sunday, October 1.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Midtown Oyster Bar: Yacht Cub Rejects at 9 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Songs and Stories: The Highwaymen with Matt York at 6 pm
  • Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm
  • The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
  • The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants at 7 pm

Local Government

  • Little Compton: Recreation Committee at 6:30 pm
  • Newport: School Committee – Wellness Subcommittee at 5:30 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm
  • Portsmouth: Town Council at 7 pm
  • Tiverton: Wastewater District at 5:30 pm
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • JPT Film & Event Center: Golda at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Trivia at 7 pm
  • One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 8 pm
  • The Fifth Element: Live music at 7 pm

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
  • Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Golda at 4:30 pm, Carlos: The Santana Journey at 7:30 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 11 am
  • One Pelham East: Live Music & DJ from 8 pm to 1 am
  • Perro Salado: The Z-Boys at 9:30 pm
  • Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Andrew Arsenault at 5:30 pm
  • Sardella’s: Live music at 7 pm

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • JPT Film & Event Center: Golda at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Timmy Smith at 7 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 11 am
  • Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm
  • Perro Salado: The Honky Tonk Knights at 9:30 pm
  • Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Trivia In The Barn at 6 pm

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Blue Anchor Grill: Kevin Vars at 6:30 pm
  • Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: The Miracle Club at 4:30 pm, The Origin Of Evil at 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Blistering Ego at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Catching Blue at 8:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Zeneth at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Adam Go at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Rockfish at 5:30 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Sean Rivers at 8 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
  • Vieste: John & Joanne at 7 pm

Local Government

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Blue Anchor Grill: Two Across at 6:30 pm
  • Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
  • Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music at 1 pm
  • Hibernian Hall: McMurphy’s at 1 pm
  • Johnny’s: Phoenix Avenue at 6 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: The Miracle Club at 4:30 pm, The Origin Of Evil at 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Kidd Katy at 8:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 10 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 6 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub:  CGray the DJ at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Saturday Afternoon Acoustic from 12:30 pm to 7 pm, Angelus Hall at 8:30 pm, DJ  at 11:30 pm
  • Shops At Long Wharf Mall: Lava Lamp at 1 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Ruby Mac & Mel and Friends at 4:30 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Local Government

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Johnny’s: Newport Island Quartet at 3 pm
  • Landing: Alex Gomes at 1 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Mike Crandall Band at 4 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 6 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

Local Government

