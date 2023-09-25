Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport, Rhode Island this week, Monday, September 25 through Sunday, October 1.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 25
Things To Do
- 11 am to 9 pm: Celebrate National Lobster Day at Luke’s Lobster!
- 11 am: Road to Independence Walking Tour
- 7 pm: Adult Beginner Barre and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
Live Music & Entertainment
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Yacht Cub Rejects at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Songs and Stories: The Highwaymen with Matt York at 6 pm
- Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants at 7 pm
Local Government
- Little Compton: Recreation Committee at 6:30 pm
- Newport: School Committee – Wellness Subcommittee at 5:30 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Town Council at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Wastewater District at 5:30 pm
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
Things To Do
- 6 pm: Irish History Lecture: Forgotten Heroes of Ireland’s Great Hunger
- 6 pm: BOOK SIGNING: Carla Panciera – BARNFLOWER at Charter Books
- 7 pm: Pell Center | International Rule of Law and the War in Ukraine at Salve Regina University
Live Music & Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: Golda at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Trivia at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 8 pm
- The Fifth Element: Live music at 7 pm
Local Government
- Jamestown: Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
- Middletown: Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee at 5:30 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm
- Newport: Cliff Walk Commission at 4:30 pm, Tree Commission at 6 pm
- Portsmouth: Dog Park Operating Committee at 5:30 pm
- Tiverton: Conservation Commission at 3 pm, Personnel Board at 5 pm, Town Council at 7 pm, School Committee at 7 pm
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
What’s On The Agenda: Newport City Council Meeting on Sept. 27
Newport City Council will host their next Regular City Council Meeting on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.
Things To Do
- 2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd
- 4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 6:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
- 7 pm: Ballroom Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Golda at 4:30 pm, Carlos: The Santana Journey at 7:30 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 11 am
- One Pelham East: Live Music & DJ from 8 pm to 1 am
- Perro Salado: The Z-Boys at 9:30 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Andrew Arsenault at 5:30 pm
- Sardella’s: Live music at 7 pm
Local Government
- Discover Newport: Newport and Bristol County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau dba Discover Newport at 12 pm
- Middletown: Technical Review Committee at 9 am, School Building Committee at 5 pm, Planning Board at 6 pm
- Newport: City Council at 5:30 pm, City Council at 6:30 pm
- Tiverton: Zoning Revision Committee at 5 pm
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
Things To Do
- Audrain’s Newport Concours & Motor Week
- 5:30 pm: Oyster Class at The Reef
- 5:30 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 6 pm: An Evening for Education, Presented by the Bazarsky Family Foundation at Young Building
- 7 pm: Absolute Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
Live Music & Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: Golda at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Timmy Smith at 7 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 11 am
- Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm
- Perro Salado: The Honky Tonk Knights at 9:30 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Trivia In The Barn at 6 pm
Local Government
- Jamestown: School Committee at 6 pm
- Tiverton: North End and Industrial/Business Park Advisory Subcommittee at 7 pm
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29
Preservation Society to host Mid-Autumn Festival at Marble House on Sept. 29
Activities will include a traditional Chinese tea ceremony, a lion dance performance by the Rhode Island Kung Fu and Lion Dance Club, eating mooncakes and participating in various crafts such as lantern decorating, paper folding, book readings and more.
Things To Do
- Audrain’s Newport Concours & Motor Week
- 9 am: Early Autumn Tree Walk: Queen Anne Square at Queen Anne Square
- 5:30 pm: 6th Annual Cardines Classic at Cardines Field
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Kevin Vars at 6:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Miracle Club at 4:30 pm, The Origin Of Evil at 7:30 pm
- Landing: Blistering Ego at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Catching Blue at 8:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Zeneth at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Adam Go at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Rockfish at 5:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Sean Rivers at 8 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste: John & Joanne at 7 pm
Local Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
Norman Bird Sanctuary Harvest Fair returning with 11th Hour Racing Serving as Sustainability Sponsor
This fall favorite will take place on September 30 and October 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Things To Do
- Audrain’s Newport Concours & Motor Week
- 8 am to 10 am: Cars & Coffee — ACMW Fort Adams
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at 25 Enterprise Drive, Middletown
- 10 am to 5 pm: Norman Bird Sanctuary Harvest Fair
- 11 am to 5 pm: Festival in the Park at Touro Park
- 11 am: CEMETERY WALKING TOUR – TRUDY & LEW KEEN – DISCOVER NEWPORT’S ISLAND CEMETERY
- 12 pm: Half-Way to St. Patrick’s Day at Hibernian Hall
- 1 pm to 4 pm: Apple Cider Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 2 pm: Rejects Oktoberfest
- 2 pm to 4 pm: Newport Traffic Garden Grand Opening
- 4 pm: Newport International Polo Series at Newport International Polo Grounds
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Two Across at 6:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music at 1 pm
- Hibernian Hall: McMurphy’s at 1 pm
- Johnny’s: Phoenix Avenue at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Miracle Club at 4:30 pm, The Origin Of Evil at 7:30 pm
- Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Kidd Katy at 8:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 10 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 6 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Saturday Afternoon Acoustic from 12:30 pm to 7 pm, Angelus Hall at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm
- Shops At Long Wharf Mall: Lava Lamp at 1 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Ruby Mac & Mel and Friends at 4:30 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Local Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1
The Collaborative will host ‘Folk at the Farm’ concert in Warren on Oct. 1
Folk at the Farm is a free event that invites folk music fans to Warren to see performances by award-winning local favorites.
Things To Do
- Audrain’s Newport Concours & Motor Week
- 10 am to 5 pm: Norman Bird Sanctuary Harvest Fair
- 1 pm to 4 pm: Apple Cider Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Johnny’s: Newport Island Quartet at 3 pm
- Landing: Alex Gomes at 1 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Mike Crandall Band at 4 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 6 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
Local Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
