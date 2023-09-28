Although the weather has had difficulty cooperating this summer, Sunday looks great for several outdoor concerts scheduled around the state. Read all about them and more in our weekly column “Six Picks Music.”

Friday: RI-based singer/steel drum extraordinaire Becky Bass is playing an intimate show at White Dog Distilling in Pawtucket. Groove to the beat while sipping on Puppy Bourbon cocktails, Cornucopia Whiskeys, Blackstone Gin, or Dan Patrick’s Tailgate Moonshine. Music begins at 6PM. Click here for details.

Saturday and Sunday: The Harvest Fair at the Norman Bird Sanctuary in Middletown returns with a weekend of fall family fun along with a full line-up of great music. Performers include Cardboard Ox, Tyler-James Kelly, Hayley Sabella, and Jake Hunsinger & The Rock Bottom Band. Click here for details.

Sunday: There’s no doubt that the two greatest bands ever to emerge from Newport were Throwing Muses, formed by step-sisters Tanya Donelly and Kristen Hersch, and later Belly, a project of Donelly, Gail Greenwood, and brothers Tom and Chris Gorman. The latter play a fundraiser for Fort Adams Trust Sunday evening. The Parkington Sisters open at 6PM. Click here for details.

Saturday: Head to the Ocean Mist in Matunuck for Allman Brothers tribute band The Troublemakers performing in “Tune In, Tune Up” a fundraising concert to benefit mental health services for those in the music industry. Special guests include James Montgomery, Michael “Tunes” Antunes, George McCann, Prof. Joe Parillo, Gary Gramolini, Dean Cassell and Robert Johnson Howard. Click here for details.

Sunday: Folk at the Farm is an annual event featuring some of the best local folkies at Frerich’s Farm in Warren. The concert features locally-based nationally touring artists Jake Blount, Atwater-Donnelly, The Whelks and The Vox Hunters. Click here for details.

Sunday: Learn more about singer Macy Gray who we interviewed here earlier this week ahead of her show Sunday at the Greenwich Odeum in East Greenwich. The singer is out with a politically charged new album, Reset, written and recorded during the pandemic. A few tickets remain – click here for details.