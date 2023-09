Frosty Freez, the ever-so-popular ice cream shop located at 496 East Main Road in Middletown, has announced that it will close for the 2023 season on Saturday, September 30.

Frosty Freez, a season business in operation since 1956, will reopen for the 2024 season around April 1.

Frosty Freez is open from 11:30 am to 9 pm on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday of this week (or until supplies last).