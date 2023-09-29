Lila Delman Compass today announced the sale of ‘Meadowgrass’, 664 Third Beach Road, in Middletown for $5,900,000.

Alex Thursby, Sales Associate of Lila Delman Compass’ Newport Office, represented the Buyer. According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the second-highest sale in Middletown, and the second highest sale in Newport County, year-to-date.*

Sited on over 1.6 acres, this property features 6 bedrooms and 5 full & 1 half bathrooms across 6,519 square feet of living space. Additional property highlights include a heated swimming pool, hot tub, and close proximity to Peabody Beach and the Norman Bird Sanctuary.

“Some properties you just need to see in person to know how truly special they are,” commented Alex Thursby. “After setting foot on this property, my clients knew instantly that they found something exceptional and couldn’t let the opportunity pass them by. They couldn’t be happier.”