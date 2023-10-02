This story first appeared in What’sUpNewp’s free daily newsletter. Join the 17,000+ who wake up to it in their inbox every day by signing up for it here.

⚓ Today is Monday, October 2 – the 275th day of the year; 90 days remain in 2023. Today is International Day of Non-Violence, National Child Health Day, and National Fried Scallops Day!

👉 The Women’s Resource Center’s month-long Domestic Violence Awareness Month campaign launches today at 11 am in front of Newport City Hall with a flag raising and Proclamation to be given by Mayor Xay. Community members are invited to attend.

📖 Award-winning suspense novelist Rea Frey joins Vanessa Lillie to discuss Rea’s new novel The Other Year at Charter Books at 6 pm today. Their conversation will be followed by a Q&A and book signing for both authors. RSVP here.

🚉 Riders using the R-Line, the rapid bus route that connects Providence and Pawtucket, will be required to pay the full fare. The fare-free pilot program ended on Saturday.

⚾ The Boston Red Sox finished up the 2023 season on Sunday with a 6-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. Boston finished the season 78-84, the same record as last year.

👎 The New England Patriots pulled third-year starting quarterback Mac Jones after two turnovers led directly to touchdowns for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The Patriots would go on to lose to the Dallas Cowboys 38-3.

🦪 Midtown Oyster Bar has positions open. Hosts and servers especially. Weekday availability is a must. Flexible schedule with great money-making opportunities! Email Charlie at charlie@midtownoyster.com Or call 401-619-4100

🚢 On the cruise ship schedule, the Norwegian Escape is scheduled to visit today; Silver Shadow will visit on Wednesday; and MSC Meraviglia, the largest cruise ship of the season to visit Newport, will return on Thursday.

WHAT’S UP TODAY

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 72. North wind around 10 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 54. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Marine Forecast

Today: NNE wind around 9 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 60°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:43 am | Sunset: 6:26 pm | 11 hours and 43 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:36 am & 11:01 pm | Low tide at 3:29 am & 4:29 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 17.6 days, 91% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Firehouse Theater: NEE JAM at 7 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: Yacht Cub Rejects at 9 pm

Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants at 7 pm

Local Government

Jamestown: Town Council at 6 pm

Little Compton: Pension Committee at 9 am

Middletown: Town Council at 5:30 pm

Newport: School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Planning Board at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth: Free Public Library at 7 pm

Tiverton: Personnel Board at 5 pm

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

THE LATEST ON WHATSUPNEWP

The month-long awareness campaign launches on Monday, October 2nd at 11am in front of Newport City Hall

A strong autumn ebb tide augmented by some record rainfall across the Northeast created a one-way race track for most of the nine races at the 2023 ILCA Masters North American Championship, hosted by the New York Yacht Club Harbour Court, September 29 to October 1.

The New England Patriots pulled third-year starting quarterback Mac Jones after two turnovers led directly to touchdowns for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Tim Wakefield, the knuckleballing workhorse of the Red Sox pitching staff who bounced back after giving up a season-ending home run to the Yankees in the 2003 playoffs to help Boston win its curse-busting World Series title the following year, has died. He was 57.

The Orioles have home-field advantage throughout the American League playoffs and will host a Division Series opener starting Oct. 7.

Jrue Holiday was out of the Eastern Conference for just a few days, and now it’s the Boston Celtics who will hope that the Olympic gold medalist and NBA champion can help deliver them another title banner.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

