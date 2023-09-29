The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) today provided updates on two ongoing construction projects on Aquidneck Island.

Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2, Newport

“On Thursday night, October 5, we are scheduled to move to the final traffic configuration on Admiral Kalbfus Road, removing the current lanes shifts and opening lanes that had been closed for construction. It will be going from one lane in each direction with turn lanes to two lanes in each direction with turn lanes.

To make the change, motorists can expect alternating lane closures on Admiral Kalbfus Road, from the Rotary to Malbone Road/Girard Avenue, and on Halsey Boulevard, from Admiral Kalbfus Road to the JT Connell Connector, from 8 p.m. that evening through 6 a.m. on Friday, October 6. We will be paving the closed section of Admiral Kalbfus Road on Tuesday. This may require some temporary lane shifts during the day to accomplish but no closures.

Additionally, we will continue traffic signal work in preparation for the traffic switch, earthwork for the wetland restoration, and ongoing bridge rehabilitation work along Route 138 at the Third Street, Newport Secondary, and the JT Connell Highway overpasses. These operations may require temporary lane shifts along Third Street and JT Connell Highway”.

Aquidneck Avenue, Middletown

“Now that we have paved the roadway’s base course and completed the water line work, our daytime operations will focus on sidewalk placement. Motorists should anticipate alternating one-way traffic on Aquidneck Avenue, from East Main Road to Green End Avenue, weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m”.