The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) is reminding passengers that the R-Line fare-free pilot program will end on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

The Rhode Island General Assembly allocated $2.5 million of one-time federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds toward a year-long free fare pilot program on the R-Line, a rapid bus route that connects Providence and Pawtucket.

The actual cost of this pilot program exceeded this allocation, according to RIPTA. Given the annual cost of this pilot and RIPTA’s current budget outlook, RIPTA says that it is not financially feasible for them to continue this program indefinitely. RIPTA came to this decision after a thorough analysis of the program.

Starting Sunday, October 1, 2023, R-Line passengers will be required to pay the full fare, which is $2 per boarding with cash or $2 for one hour of unlimited rides with Wave.

Passengers traveling on all other RIPTA routes are required to pay the full fare.

Fare Free Paratransit RIde Service Ends

During the pilot program period, RIde paratransit service is also fare free for passengers making trips that begin and end within 3/4 mile of the R-line. Starting October 1, 2023, paratransit passengers will be required to pay the full fare, which is $4 per trip.