Here are the weekly road construction reports from the Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority (RITBA) and Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT).

All schedules are weather-dependent.

RHODE ISLAND TURNPIKE & BRIDGE AUTHORITY

October 1 – 7, 2023

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge

Westbound Right Lane Closure- 10/2 to 10/6- 7 am to 3 pm

Eastbound Right Lane Closure- 10/2 to 10/6- 9 am to 7 pm

Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge.

Route 138 Connector

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Route 138 Connector.

Mount Hope Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Mount Hope Bridge.

Sakonnet River Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Sakonnet River Bridge.

RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

September 30 – October 6, 2023

Interstate Highway Restrictions

I-95 North Viaduct, Providence

Providence: I-95 North, after the Downtown Providence exit (Exit 37/old Exit 22), use caution when traveling through the area, motorists traveling North on I-95 should stay in the LEFT lanes, those traveling to Rt. 146 North should stay in the CENTER lane to access new bridge ramp, only state offices exit traffic should be in the RIGHT lane.



Providence: I-95, at the Exit 37 interchange, temporary ramp closures possible for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 11 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detours.



Providence: I-95, from Exit 37A to Exit 39A, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



Providence: I-95 South, from West River St. to Charles St., alternating lane closures for bridge demolition, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 11 p.m.-6 a.m.



Providence: Park St. North, from Hayes St. to Smith St., road closed for sidewalk construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Follow signed detour.



Providence: Charles St. North, from Randall St. to Corliss St., alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.- Thurs. nights, 11 p.m.-6 a.m.

Providence: Ashburton St. South, from West River St. to Charles St., alternating lane closures for bridge demolition, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 11 p.m.-6 a.m.

Washington Bridge, East Providence/Providence

East Providence: On I-195 West at the Washington Bridge, through late fall, a new lane split is in place just after the lane drop from four lanes to three after the Broadway interchange. Traffic coming onto the highway from the Veterans Memorial Parkway and Taunton Avenue on-ramps is not affected, merging onto the bridge after the split. Drivers trying to reach the South Main Street (1C) off-ramp should use the right lane.



East Providence: Valley St., from Taunton Ave. to Warren Ave., is closed permanently. Use the Connector Rd. and Waterfront Dr. to detour.

Providence: Exit 1D (Gano St.) off I-195 West is closed for bridge work for approximately two months. Follow signed detour.

Weekend

Cumberland: I-295 South, from Diamond Hill Rd. to the Blackstone River Bridge, and I-295 North, from Blackstone River Bridge to Exit 20 (Diamond Hill Rd.), various shoulder closures for a new lane shift, Fri. night, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.



Cumberland: I-295, at Exit 20 (Rte. 122), travel lanes will be reduced from three lanes to two in each direction for work on the Mendon Road Bridge, Sat. (Sept. 30)

Overnight

Hopkinton/Richmond: I-95, from CT line to Exit 9, right lane closed for guardrail/landscaping, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-7 a.m.



Pawtucket: I-95, from Exit 40 (Rte. 122) to the Walnut St. overpass, various lane and exit closures in a moving operation for drainage work, Sun.-Thurs. nights 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detours.



Pawtucket: I-95, from Main St. to Exit 41, right lane closed for bridge work, Sun. and Mon. nights, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m.



Providence: I-195 East, from Exit 1A to Exit 1C, alternating lane closures for overhead sign inspections, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.



Providence: I-195 East, at Exit 1A off-ramp, right lane closed for bridge cleaning, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.



Smithfield: I-295 North before Exit 12A on-ramp to Exit 12B off-ramp, I-295 South before Exit 12B on-ramp to Exit 12A off-ramp, various lane shifts for bridge work/lane shift, Sun.-Tues. 8 p.m.-5 a.m.

Warwick: I-95 South, from Exit 27A to Exit 24B, and I-95 North, from Exit 24B to Exit 27, alternating lane closures for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 7 p.m.-3:30 a.m.



Warwick: I-95 North, from Rte. 3 (Cowesett Ave.) to Rte. 117 (Centerville Rd.), left lane closed for guardrail repair, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.



Warwick: I-95, below Cowesett Rd., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Mon. night, 10 p.m.-4 a.m., and Tues. night, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.



Warwick: I-95 North, from Exit 24 to Exit 31, alternating lane closures for sign structure inspections, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

West Greenwich: I-95, on/under the Robin Hollow Rd. overpass, alternating lane closures for bridge cleaning, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m-5 a.m.

Weekday

Lincoln: I-295, from Exit 18 to Exit 22, various shoulder closures for a bridge inspection/overhead sign inspection, Tues., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

Reconstruction of Route 146 (Lincoln/North Smithfield)

Lincoln: I-295, between the Rte. 7 and Rte. 122 interchanges over Rte. 146, travel lanes have shifted to the right and have reduced from three to two.



Lincoln/North Smithfield: Rte. 146, from Rte. 116 to Mass. line, alternating lane closures for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

North Smithfield: Travel lanes have shifted at the Rte. 146/Rte. 146A (Exit 10) interchange, with the following changes:

Rte. 146 North: both travel lanes have shifted to the right

Rte. 146 North, at Exit 10 (Rte. 146A): ramp narrowing at the exit from two lanes to one

Rte. 146A South, at the off-ramp to Rte. 146 South: travel lanes have been narrowed

North Smithfield: Rte. 146, at Sayles Hill Rd., alternating lane closures for drainage work, Tues.-Thurs nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



North Smithfield: Rte. 146, from Rte. 146A to Mass. line, alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

North Smithfield: Sayles Hill Rd. West, from Rte. 146 to Old Sayles Hill Rd., road closed for drainage work, Sun.-Thurs. nights 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.

North Smithfield: Sayles Hill Rd. East, from Rte. 146 to Rte. 99, partial road closure (Sayles Hill Rd. West) for drainage work, Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Follow signed detour.

Route 37 Improvements (Cranston/Warwick)

Cranston: I-95 South, at Exit 31A (Rte. 37 West on-ramp), one of the two lanes is closed.



Cranston: A new lane shift is in place on Rte. 37 near the I-295 interchange. Reduce your speed, stay in your lane.



Cranston: Rte. 37 West, from Exit 2B (I-95 North) to Exit 1E (Pontiac Ave.), travel lanes reduced from two to one.



Cranston: I-295 North, from Rte. 37 to Exit 7, alternating lane closures for pothole patching/paving, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-5 a.m.



Cranston: I-295 South, in the vicinity of Exits 3A and B (Rte. 37), right lane closed for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.- 5 a.m. Expect noise.

Cranston: Cranston St., below Rte. 37 (between Sherman Ave. and Overbrook Dr.), alternating one-way traffic with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m.



Cranston: Pontiac Ave., from Sockanosset Cross Rd. to Rte. 37 East, alternating lane closures for electrical work/paving, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Warwick: Rte. 37 West, one of the three lanes is closed, and lanes are shifted between Post Rd. and the I-95 interchange.

6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Rte. 10

Rte. 10 South, all lanes shift to the left near the Broadway overpass.

Rte. 10 South, from Tobey St. to Westminster St., alternating lane closures for striping, Mon. night, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Route 6

Rte. 6 West, from the 6/10 split to Union Ave., alternating lanes closures for drainage work/paving, Mon.- Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

6/10 Connector

On the Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 West, several hundred feet south of its previous location. Lanes are narrow.

Affected City Streets

Harris Ave. Bridge over Amtrak, from Delaine St. to Atwells Ave., Harris Ave. detoured for northbound traffic for bridge work, Mon.-Thurs nights, 10 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.

The Tobey St. and Harris Ave. on-ramps are closed. Follow signed detours.

Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.

Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour.

Project-wide

Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours, Mon.-Fri.

Temporary Ramp Closures

Lincoln: The on-ramps from Breakneck Hill Rd. to Rte. 146 remain closed for bridge work until further notice. Follow signed detour.

New Traffic Patterns

North Providence: Rte. 146, before and after the Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave. bridges, all lanes are shifting to the left through early fall.



Providence: All traffic on Rte. 146 South under the Hawkins St. Bridge is shifting to the right until the end of the year.

Overnight

Providence: Rte. 146, under Hawkins St., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Mon. and Tues nights, 9 p.m.-3:30 a.m.

Weekday

Johnston: Rte. 6 (Hartford Ave.), from Reservoir Ave. to I-295 South ramps, lanes shifted for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Metropolitan Providence

Henderson Bridge

East Providence: The off-ramp from the Henderson Bridge East to Massasoit Ave. South is closed. Follow signed detour.

East Providence: Henderson Pkwy. West, at the off-ramp to Massasoit, ramp closed for construction. Follow signed detour.

Temporary Bridge Closure

Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.).

Overnight

Cranston: Rte. 2 (Bald Hill Rd.), and New London Ave. from the Warwick line to Rte. 37, various lane closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone, possible excessive dust/noise for milling, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.



North Providence: Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave., before and after the Mineral Spring Ave. Bridge and Charles St. Bridge, alternating one-way traffic for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m.



North Providence: Rte. 15, from Smith St. to Smithfield Ave., alternating lane closures/one-way traffic with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone and possible street parking restricted, driveways/ walkways blocked for electrical work, Sun.-Wed. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Smithfield/North Providence/Providence: Rte. 44, from Pleasant View Ave. to Orms St., alternating lane closures/one-way traffic with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone and possible street parking restricted, driveways/walkways blocked for electrical work, Sun.-Wed. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Cranston: Rte. 2 New London Ave., at Garden Hills Prkwy. /Howard Ave., alternating one-way traffic for construction, Wed.-Fri. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



East Providence: Rte. 114A (Pleasant St), from the intersection of Pleasant St. and Hunts Mill Rd. to the intersection of Fall River Ave. and Ledge Rd., narrowed lanes /one-way traffic for milling and paving, Mon.-Thurs., 7 a.m.- 3:30 p.m., and Fri., 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

East Providence: On the ramp from the Henderson Expressway East to Massasoit Ave., ramp narrowing for a bridge inspection, Mon., 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Pawtucket: At the Pleasant St. and Taft St. underpasses under I-95, right shoulder closures with possible street parking restrictions for electrical work, Wed.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

Providence: Visit the City of Providence’s online calendar for traffic restrictions.

East Bay

East Bay Bike Path Bridges

Barrington/Warren: Rte. 114, at the Barrington and Warren Bridges, the northbound boardwalks will remain open during demolition and construction of the bike path bridges, providing a continuous off-road path around the construction area.

Overnight

East Providence: Rte. 152 (North Broadway) at Roger Williams Ave. (before and after the Ten Mile River Bridge) alternating lane closures for brush work/paving, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m.

Newport County

Newport Pell Bridge Approaches – Phase II

Newport: Admiral Kalbfus Rd., from the Rotary to Malbone Road/Girard Avenue, and on Halsey Boulevard, from Admiral Kalbfus Road to the JT Connell Connector, alternating lane closures for striping, new lane shift, Thurs. night, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Newport: Temporary lane shifts and frequent construction vehicles entering and exiting work zones for drainage and electrical work along JT Connell Highway with traffic personnel and traffic officers assisting, Mon.-Fri, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Newport: Admiral Kalbfus Rd., frequent construction vehicles entering and exiting work zone with traffic personnel and traffic officers assisting.

Newport: JT Connell Highway, JT Connell Connector and Halsey Blvd., occasional temporary lane shifts may be needed for striping, landscaping, electrical and drainage work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Weekday

Middletown: Aquidneck Ave., from East Main Rd. to Green End Ave., alternating one-way traffic for sidewalk construction, Mon.- Fri., 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

New Traffic Patterns

Cumberland: Rte. 122 (Mendon Rd.), from Rte. 116 (George Washington Hwy.) to Albion Rd., right lane closed/shifted with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for bridge work, through May 2024.

Smithfield: Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.), at the Putnam Pike Bridge over I-295, all lanes shifted to the left through October.

Temporary Road Closure

Burrillville: Rte. 7 North and South, between Victory Hwy. and Rte. 102, road closed for bridge work at the Nasonville Concrete Arch Bridge, until December. Follow signed detour.

North Smithfield: Alternating one-way traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals for bridge work, 24 hours per day on Great Rd., between Lapre Dr. and Meadowbrook Dr., at the Union Village RR Bridge. Reduced lane widths. Expect delays.

Overnight

Lincoln: Rte. 123 (Breakneck Hill Rd.), from Rte. 146 North off-ramp to Great Rd., various lane closures and alternating one-way traffic with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for paving, Mon. and Tues. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Scituate: Plainfield Pke. (Rte. 14) at #355-399, various lane closures, narrowed lanes, alternating one-way traffic and frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for paving. Sun. night, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Cumberland: Rte. 122 (Mendon Rd.), from Knollcrest Dr. to Farm Dr., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Tues., 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Woonsocket: Mendon Rd., from Cumberland Hill Rd. to Diamond Hill Rd., various shoulder closures in a moving operation with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone and possible blocked driveways/walkways for sidewalk work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

South County

Temporary Road Closure

Charlestown/Richmond: Kings Factory Rd., at the Kings Factory Rd. Bridge over the Pawcatuck River just south of Rte. 91, is closed for bridge replacement through the end of the year. Follow signed detour.

Richmond: Richmond Town House Rd., from Rte. 138 to Cardinal Lane, road closed for construction Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Follow signed detour.

Overnight

Charlestown/Westerly: Rte. 1 South, from Robin Hollow Ln. to Tamanaco Dr., various lane closures and on-ramp closure with possible raised structures and blocked driveways/walkways for paving, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 7 p.m.-6 a.m.

Narragansett: Rte. 1A, over Rte. 108 at the Dillons Corner Bridge, alternating lane closures for bridge cleaning and painting, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 6 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Charlestown/Westerly: Rte. 1, from Robin Hollow Ln. to Tamanaco Dr., please watch for moving operation installing wheelchair ramps, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Narragansett/North Kingstown: Shoulder closures for construction at the following locations along Rte. 1A (Boston Neck Rd.), Mon.-Thurs., 7 a.m.-5 p.m., and Fri., 7 a.m.-1 p.m.: from Old Pine Rd. to the Sprague Bridge in Narragansett; and at Hamilton Allenton Rd. and Plum Point Rd. in North Kingstown.

West Bay

Airport Connector

Warwick: Airport Connector, from RI TF Green International Airport to I-95, right shoulder closed for landscaping/sign installation, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Warwick: Post Rd., from Warwick Ave. to the Airport entrance, various partial lane closures for sidewalk construction and concrete work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Overnight

Warwick: Post Rd. (Rte. 1), from Main Ave. (Rte. 113) to Post Rd. extension roundabout, various lane closures in a moving operation with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone, possible raised structures, excessive noise for paving, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

West Warwick: Rte. 3, from New London Tpke. to Rte. 2 (Quaker Lane), alternating lane closures for utility work, weekdays through the end of November.