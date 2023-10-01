The Women’s Resource Center (WRC), the only domestic violence resource organization serving the East Bay community, is launching their annual campaign during the month of October to raise awareness about domestic violence in our community.

Executive Director, Jessica Walsh shares, “1 in 3 women will experience domestic violence in their lifetime. That is a truly shocking statistic, when you really pause to consider it. There is a reality that is hard to talk about: this movement has been underinvested in for a very long time. 1 in 3 women experience domestic violence. This is not a minor issue. Domestic violence is a full-blown public health crisis; we need to begin, as a society, to treat it as such.”

The month-long awareness campaign launches on Monday, October 2nd at 11am in front of Newport City Hall with a flag raising and Proclamation to be given by the honorable Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong. Community members are invited to attend and further help by participating in events and activities, like supporting Team WRC for the Citizen’s Pell Bridge Run.

Walsh asks, “As we prepare for Domestic Violence Awareness Month, please join us in a making a commitment to raise this issue in conversation with your friends, family, and colleagues. Attend and event or training, make a donation to support the families in our community experiencing domestic violence. Be a part of the solution.” The Women’s Resource Center free and confidential advocacy and support programs include 24/7 hotline, crisis intervention, emergency shelter, transitional housing, court and law enforcement advocacy, individual counseling and support groups. If you or someone you know is in an unsafe relationship, call 401-846-5263 and 800-494-8100.