Meet your new best friend – Conan, this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!

Conan is approximately one-year and three months old, weighs 75 pounds, and is currently available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals Animal Care and Adoption Center in Middletown.

“Meet Conan, the resilient and exuberant canine with a heart as big as his boundless energy,” Potter League for Animals shares on their website. “Despite recently undergoing the removal of one eye, Conan’s zest for life remains undiminished. His playful spirit knows no bounds, and he thrives on romping and frolicking with other dogs, radiating joy and infectious enthusiasm wherever he goes. Conan is a true testament to the indomitable spirit of our four-legged friends, embodying the belief that obstacles are no match for a determined and spirited soul”.

If you are interested in adopting Conan, fill out an adoption application and head to Potter League for Animals Animal Care and Adoption Center to meet him!