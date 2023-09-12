This story first appeared in What’sUpNewp’s free daily newsletter. Join the 17,000+ who wake up to it in their inbox every day by signing up for it here.
Hello! Today is Tuesday, September 12, 2023.
🔔 Massachusetts Senator John F. Kennedy, the future 35th President of the United States, and Jacqueline Bouvier were married at St. Mary’s Church in Newport on this day in 1953.
It is estimated that between 750 – 800 guests, including many notable individuals, attended the wedding at St. Mary’s Church on Spring Street and an additional 400 – 450 attended the reception at Hammersmith Farm.
In honor of the Kennedy’s 70th wedding anniversary, one can re-live that special day today at St. Mary’s Church when the church hosts the “Return to Camelot” commemorative presentation at 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. The 30-minute presentation will feature vintage film clips, a live performance of organ music and hymns from the wedding ceremony, and the “first dance” played at the reception at Hammersmith Farm, Jackie’s childhood summer home in Newport. Read More
👉 Join What’sUpNewp at The JPT this evening for a screening of the 1989 classic, Road House! The evening kicks off with live music by Los Duderinos at 6:30pm and the film begins at 7:30 pm. Rejects Beer Company will also be on hand for the fun. Tickets and More Info
🆕 Coming soon to 95 Broadway (formerly 7-Eleven), Market on Broadway. On its Instagram page, the story says that it will offer “fresh coffee, pantry items, baked goods, signature sandwiches, pizza and much much more!” They are currently hiring.
🧀 Milk & Honey is permanently closing their Portsmouth location on September 23.
What’s Up Today
Weather
- Rip Current Statement in effect from September 13, 08:00 AM EDT until September 13, 08:00 PM EDT
- Today: A slight chance of showers before 7am. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
- Tonight: Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 3 to 6 mph.
- 7-Day Weather forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine Forecast
- Today: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Patchy fog before 11 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 71°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 6:22 am | Sunset: 7 pm | 12 hours and 38 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 6:55 am & 7:19 pm | Low tide at 12:40 am & 12:16 pm.
- Moon: Waning Crescent. 26.7 days, 9% lighting.
Things To Do
- 2 pm: Return to Camelot: The Kennedy Wedding Remembered on its 70th Anniversary at St. Mary’s Church
- 6 pm: Return to Camelot:The Kennedy Wedding Remembered on its 70th Anniversary at St. Mary’s Church
- 6 pm: BOOK SIGNING: Alyssa Maxwell – MURDER AT THE ELMS at Charter Books
- 6:30 pm: Road House with live music by Los Duderinos at The JPT
Live Music & Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: Oppenheimer at 2 pm, Road House with live music by Los Duderinos at 6:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
- The Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
Local Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Library Board at 5 pm, Jamestown Conservation Commission at 6:30 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton Free Public Library Trust at 3 pm, Little Compton Budget Committee at 6 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Personnel Board at 2 pm, Middletown Beach Commission at 4:30 pm
- Newport: Newport School Committee at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Pension Investment Committee at 5 pm, Portsmouth School Committee at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Board of Canvassers at 5:30 pm, Tiverton Litter Committee at 6:15 pm, Tiverton Planning Board at 6:30 pm, Tiverton Recreation Commission at 6:30 pm, North Tiverton Fire District at 7 pm, Tiverton School Committee at 7 pm
- See a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Cruise Ships
Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;
- Wednesday, Sept. 13: Amera
- Thursday, Sept. 14: Silver Shadow & American Star
- Saturday, Sept. 16: MS Vista
On WhatsUpNewp.com
The Latest on WhatsUpNewp
On This Day In Newport History – Sept. 12, 1953: Jacqueline Bouvier and John F. Kennedy married in Newport
Massachusetts Senator John F. Kennedy, the future 35th President of the United States, and Jacqueline Bouvier were married at St. Mary’s Church in Newport on September 12, 1953.
Heavy rain brings flash flooding in parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island
Heavy rainfall has flooded parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, with one city declaring a state of emergency as water poured into homes, created sinkholes and stranded drivers.
Comic – Sour Grapes: Air Mail
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
Red Sox-Yankees opener rained out; game to be made up as part of day-night doubleheader Tuesday
The series opener between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees at Fenway Park was rained out on Monday night and rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader Tuesday.
Newport Classical to present Violinist Chad Hoopes and Pianist Anne-Marie McDermott in concert
Newport audiences have the rare opportunity to hear these superb artists – who regularly perform at venues such as Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Symphony Hall, and more – in the intimate setting of the Newport Classical Recital Hall.
Jim Garman to discuss hurricanes during Portsmouth Historical Society lecture on Sept. 21
Town Historian Jim Garman will talk about what it was like in the aftermath of the ‘38 and ‘54 hurricanes on the 85th anniversary of the 1938 hurricane.
Newport Public Education Foundation to honor Gray Matter Marketing, Jennifer Carter, Jean McLaughlin and Taylor Rock during annual celebration
The Newport Public Education Foundation has announced the recipients of its annual Noreen Stonor Drexel Education Awards, which recognize individuals and organizations that significantly contribute to the students of Newport’s public schools.
The Patriots see progress with their offense after their season-opening loss to the Eagles
The changes New England made this offseason weren’t enough to avert a 25-20 Week 1 loss to Philadelphia. But the Patriots appear to be in a better position to succeed going forward.
Bob Dylan returning to Providence Performing Arts Center November 10
Legendary artist appearing with his band on Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
