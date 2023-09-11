Award-winning singer-songwriter Bob Dylan is returning to the Providence Performing Arts Center on Friday, November 10 for an 8PM concert. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, September 15 at 10AM here.

Considered one of the greatest songwriters of all time, Dylan is known for such classics as “Mr. Tambourine Man,” “Blowin’ in the Wind,” and “Like a Rolling Stone,” as well 1997’s “Make You Feel My Love,” a song covered by numerous contemporary artists.

Dylan last appeared in Providence in 2021. His most recent album, Rough and Rowdy Ways, released in 2020, garnered critical praise and included his first Billboard #1 single “Murder Most Foul.”

MORE ON THE SHOW:

Tickets: $138.50 – $58.50; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket theatre restoration charge and are subject to change without notice. VIP ticket packages are available.

Box Office Window and Phone Hours: Monday – Friday, 10A – 5P; Saturday, 10A – 2P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on performance days.

This show will be a phone-free experience provided by YONDR. Use of cell phones, smart watches, cameras and recording devices will not be permitted in the performance space; upon arrival at the venue, all devices will be secured in YONDR pouches that will be opened at the end of the event.