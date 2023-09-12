john f kennedy wedding

Massachusetts Senator John F. Kennedy, the future 35th President of the United States, and Jacqueline Bouvier were married at St. Mary’s Church in Newport on September 12, 1953.

It is estimated that between 750 – 800 guests, including many notable individuals, attended the wedding on Spring Street and an additional 400 – 450 attended the reception at Hammersmith Farm.

At the time of the wedding, Senator Kennedy was 36 years old and Jacqueline was 24 years old.

In 1961, the couple would become the youngest president and first lady in American history.

YouTube video

For More Visit – The Wedding of John and Jacqueline Kennedy

For More Info and Photos Visit John F. Kennedy Presidential Library & Museum

Read More From What'sUpNewp

Where refugees in Rhode Island are arriving from

Stacker referenced data from The Refugee Processing Center to compile statistics on the number of refugees and their countries of origin resettled in Rhode Island in August 2023.

Join the Conversation

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: On This Day In Newport History – September 12, 1953: Jacqueline Bouvier and John F. Kennedy Married in Newport, RI | Digitpatrox
Leave a comment