Aquidneck Island has been subjected to a number of devastating hurricanes since colonial days. Portsmouth Town Historian Jim Garman will talk about what it was like in the aftermath of the ‘38 and ‘54 hurricanes on the 85th anniversary of the 1938 hurricane. This lecture will include numerous photographs showing the serious damage done to the Island by these two storms.

In 1938, all of New England was struck by one of the deadliest hurricanes in its history. On 21 September, the storm, after crossing Long Island, came ashore near New Haven CT. It spread significant damage over all of New England. Winds of 115 mph reached land. At least 600 people died in New England, including 18 in Island Park. Property damage was in the millions.

54 Hurricane photos form Jim Garman Collection

In 1954, another hurricane hit southern New England. “Hurricane Carol” came ashore along the RI/CT border causing the loss of several thousand homes and 72 deaths. The vulnerability of Aquidneck Island and the devastation of these storms are reflected in many photographs taken at the time.

The talk will be held on September 21st at 6:30 PM at the Historical Society Museum, second floor, 870 East Main Rd Portsmouth RI. Prior to the lecture, the Museum, Old Town Hall, and Southernmost School will be open for tours led by museum docents.

This event is open to the public, no pre-registration is required. The lecture is free to members, $5.00 for non-members.

Please note that the second-floor access is not handicap accessible.