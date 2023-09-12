As part of its Chamber Series, Newport Classical presents a special evening featuring two internationally renowned soloists and chamber musicians – violinist Chad Hoopes and pianist Anne-Marie McDermott. The high-powered, virtuosic duo performs on Friday, October 6, 2023, at 7:30 pm at Newport Classical Recital Hall (42 Dearborn St.).

Newport audiences have the rare opportunity to hear these superb artists – who regularly perform at venues such as Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Symphony Hall, and more – in the intimate setting of the Newport Classical Recital Hall.

Violinist Chad Hoopes has blazed his way across stages worldwide as a soloist and collaborator of deep artistry and supreme lyricism. He dazzled Newport audiences with his 2022 solo appearance with Orpheus Chamber Orchestra at The Breakers. The world-renowned American pianist Anne-Marie McDermott is also returning to Newport – she previously performed as a Festival Artist from 1990-97.

Of returning to Newport after being part of the festival in the 1990s, McDemott says, “My years performing at the Newport [Music] Festival were some of the most magical and memorable moments in my early career. It was such a transformative time in my life as a pianist and the privilege of playing concerts with so many extraordinary artists during my years in Newport inspired me endlessly. It is a complete joy to be coming back to play this recital.”

The duo’s program is anchored by Beethoven’s Sonata No. 9 in A Major, Op. 47, known for its technical difficulty and wide emotional range. At 40 minutes in length, the scope of the piece is symphonic in nature. Beethoven composed it in 1803 for his friend, the Polish/African/German/English violinist George Bridgetower, who gave the premiere that year. Fauré’s Sonata for violin and piano No. 1, Op. 13 is considered one of the composer’s early masterpieces, and opened new doors for him upon its premiere in 1877. The piece became a staple of the repertoire – the writer Marcel Proust even paid tribute to it in his novel In Search of Lost Time. Mozart’s Violin Sonata No. 27 in G Major Sonata, K. 379 was composed in 1781, for the leader of the Salzburg orchestra, Antonio Brunetti. Although Mozart claimed to have written the piece in just one hour, it has endured as a masterpiece for over 200 years.

Newport Classical’s next performance on October 8 is a free Community Concert at Newport Craft Brewing (293 JT Connell Highway) featuring Kinan Azmeh’s CityBand, known for its virtuosic and high energy performances. Newport Classical’s Chamber Series at Newport Classical Recital Hall continues on November 3, when violinist William Hagen, hailed as a “brilliant virtuoso…a standout” (The Dallas Morning News), performs with pianist Orion Weiss. On January 26, rising-star pianist Eric Lu, who has been described by The Guardian as “a veritable poet of the keyboard,” will make his Newport Classical debut in a program featuring music by Schubert, Mendelssohn, Bach, and Chopin. The Galvin Cello Quartet, which burst onto the scene after capturing the Silver Medal at the 2021 Fischoff Competition and the 2022 Victor Elmaleh Competition, will perform on February 23. Bassoonist Eleni Katz and pianist Evren Ozel take the stage on March 22 in a program celebrating the many facets of the bassoon, featuring music by Debussy, Ravel, Saint-Saëns, Coleridge-Taylor, and more. On April 26, the award-winning Balourdet Quartet, which recently won the Grand Prize at the 2021 Concert Artists Guild Victor Elmaleh Competition, will present a program featuring Hadyn, Kurtág, and Schubert. Polish-American soprano Magdalena Kuźma, praised as a “standout” with “star quality” by Opera News, performs a program spanning from Chopin to Rachmaninoff to Rodgers and Hammerstein on May 17. On June 7, pianist Asiya Korepanova closes the Chamber Series with music by Rachmaninoff, Mussorgsky, Beach, Chopin, and more.

For Newport Classical’s complete concert calendar, visit www.newportclassical.org/ concerts