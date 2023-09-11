John M. Martin Jr. of Newport RI, passed peacefully at Newport Hospital on September 9, 2023 with family members at his side. Born in Newport on April 12, 1950, Jack was the son of the late John Maloney “Peanuts” Martin & Mary (Murray) Martin. He was a true Fifth Warder. While at St. Mary’s School he was a star basketball player at the Martin Recreation Center. When Jack attended De La Salle Academy, he loved to play golf, graduate Class of 1968. He later graduated from the University of South Florida. Jack worked alongside his father at the family business preparing tax returns and providing accounting services.

Most likely influenced by Mike Corcoran’s trips to Miskianna, Jack was an avid fisherman and enjoyed taking his nephews on many fishing trips. Jack loved all Boston sports teams. At an early age Jack would take the bus to Boston to see the Red Sox and see the likes of Carl Yastrzemski and Reggie Jackson play. Jack also started and managed a successful painting & decorating business. Jack was elected to president of the RI Association of Painters and Decorators.

When Jack was young, he was affectionately known as “Sugar Bear.” For those who knew him well, they will remember his charm and wit, sometimes mixed with humor and a touch of sarcasm. In his later years, he would be found metal detecting around the state and flying kites at Brenton Point.

Jack is survived by his daughter Shellii and her husband Michael Roach and their two children. Also surviving Jack are 6 siblings: Kathleen and Dr. Joesph Fitzgerald, Geraldine “Beanie” Weaver, Mary Jane Creely, James and Carol Martin, Harry and Kate Martin, Deirdre “Dede” and Craig Bornholm. He was a brother of the late Patrick “Shep” Martin and Peter Martin.

Jack was a “Friend of Bill.” He comforted and supported countless friends and strangers who struggled with drugs and alcohol. He shared his experience, strength, and hope with so many.

Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, September 12, 2023 from 4:00PM-7:00PM in the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Wednesday, September 13 in St. Lucy’s Church, 909 W. Main Rd, Middletown at 10AM. Burial will follow in St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack’s memory may be made to Looking Upwards, Inc., PO Box 4289, Middletown, RI 02842, https://www.lookingupwards.org/donatenow.html