The Newport Public Education Foundation has announced the recipients of its annual Noreen Stonor Drexel Education Awards, which recognize individuals and organizations that significantly contribute to the students of Newport’s public schools.

This year’s recipients are:

Partner in Education: Gray Matter Marketing

Friend of Education: Jennifer Carter

Unsung Hero: Jean McLaughlin

The awards will be presented during An Evening for Education, presented by the Bazarsky Family Foundation and scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28 at Salve Regina University’s Young Building (Pell Center), located at 518 Bellevue Ave.

The event will also honor the 2023-2024 Newport Public Schools teacher of the year: Taylor Rock, a seventh-grade science teacher at Thompson Middle School.

Tickets are $75 and include drinks and heavy hors d’oeuvres. Sponsorship opportunities are available. To purchase tickets or learn more about available sponsorships, visit bit.ly/2023E4E.

“This year’s award recipients represent what is so special about our public schools and our city,” said Kate Borgueta, president of the foundation. “It is always amazing when our community members and organizations step up to the challenge of supporting our students and educators.”

Founded by Rogers High School graduate Matt Gray, Gray Matter Marketing produces lifestyle events and road races across New England. A portion of the proceeds from each Gray Matter event goes towards charity. Since 2012, Gray Matter has helped raise more than $1.5 million for dozens of local and national charitable organizations, including the Newport Public Education Foundation. Gray Matter annually produces the foundation’s Behan Bros. Newport Night Run, which has raised more than $127,000 since its inception in 2014.

Local photographer Jennifer Carter has captured images of countless Newport Public Schools students over the years, providing her services for school pictures, athletics events and senior portraits. She produces the Pell Elementary School yearbook and has been instrumental in organizing the new tradition of displaying banners featuring Rogers High School’s graduating seniors along Broadway. Carter also collects and distributes free prom attire throughout Aquidneck Island, ensuring that prom night is accessible to all students regardless of their financial situation.

As a paraprofessional with Rogers High School’s alternative learning program, Jean McLaughlin often encounters economically disadvantaged students who are facing food insecurity or lack basic necessities. For many years now, she has coordinated a clothing and food pantry for her students and their families, along with holiday food and gift drives. Earlier this year, McLaughlin’s efforts were recognized with a $20,000 grant from Stop & Shop and We Share Hope to establish Jean’s Closet, a permanent, onsite pantry at Rogers.

Taylor Rock has been a science teacher at Thompson Middle School since 2017. He has led efforts to update and implement the school’s science curriculum and worked closely with other science teachers and parents to foster a love of science and learning in Thompson students. He has also focused on building community partnerships, including Sail Newport’s “Harbor Classroom” program, in which Thompson fifth graders take sailing lessons and learn about wind, weather and vital ocean resources.

“We encourage educators, parents and friends to join us for An Evening for Education to celebrate our award recipients and to learn more about how the foundation directly and positively impacts the students of Newport’s public schools,” Borgueta said.

The Newport Public Education Foundation is an all-volunteer nonprofit that empowers teachers, administrators and community partners to provide enriching educational experiences for the students of Newport’s public schools. Since its founding in 1991, the foundation has awarded more than $650,000 to support Newport’s students and educators. To learn more, visit npef-ri.org.