🌹 Sydney Gordon, founder of Folk Vintage on Thames Street, announced on Saturday that she will appear in the upcoming season of The Bachelor. Read More

🌧️ Atlantic storm Lee made landfall at near-hurricane strength Saturday, bringing destructive winds, rough surf and torrential rains to New England and Maritime Canada. But officials withdrew some warnings for the region late Saturday night. Read More

🎭 Maybe if you’re not a fan of musical theater or if you completely repressed your middle school years, you might think The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is simply a group of tweens on too much caffeine who break into spontaneous song and dance routines. However, the current version of the production put on by The Academy Players provides the perfect balance between teen angst and awkwardness and the laughs nobody could face at that age. Read More

🎭 Newport Public Schools has revised the 2023/2024 bus routes. This new bus schedule goes into effect on Monday, September 18th. Note that there are new times for most morning routes. Read More

🏄 WPRI caught up with Sid Abruzzi from Water Brothers on Saturday morning. Video below.

WHAT’S UP TODAY

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

7-Day Weather forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: WNW wind 6 to 9 kt becoming SW in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSW wind around 6 kt. A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 69°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:27 am | Sunset: 6:52 pm | 12 hours and 24 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:49 am & 10:03 pm | Low tide at 3:05 am & 3:35 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 1.7 days, 3% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm

Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Roger Ceresi & The All Starz from 4 pm to 7 pm

Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 11 am

Newport Vineyards: The Teledynes from 1 pm to 4 pm

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: John Erikson at 4 pm

The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm

Local Government

No local meetings are scheduled.

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

THE LATEST ON WHATSUPNEWP

8 stories were published on Friday on WhatsUpNewp.com. Here’s what’s new since our last newsletter.

Life lessons learned on the way to a spelling bee championship

Sydney Gordon, founder of Folk Vintage on Thames Street, announced on Saturday that she will appear in the upcoming season of The Bachelor.

Atlantic storm Lee made landfall at near-hurricane strength Saturday, bringing destructive winds, rough surf and torrential rains to New England and Maritime Canada. But officials withdrew some warnings for the region late Saturday night.

Whit Merrifield hit a winning single in the 13th inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied to beat the Boston Red Sox 4-3 on Saturday and move a half-game ahead of Seattle for the AL’s third wild card spot.

Atlantic storm Lee pummeled a large swath of New England and Maritime Canada with destructive winds, rough surf and torrential rains that toppled trees, flooded roadways and cut power to tens of thousands on Saturday. One person was killed in Maine when a tree limb fell on his vehicle.

Jake Willcox tossed a 4-yard touchdown to Dillon Golden with 13 seconds remaining and Brown rallied last to beat Bryant 29-25 on Saturday in the Bears’ season opener.

This new bus schedule goes into effect on Monday, September 18th.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

