Paul Sacco, 71, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on Monday, September 11, 2023 from a months-long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was predeceased by his father, Severino Sacco, his mother, Carla Sacco, and his brother, Roberto Sacco. Paul is survived by his wife Christine Sacco, daughter Francesca Sacco, and brother Richard Sacco.

Paul was known as a lover of life. He enjoyed his time spent laughing, eating, and sharing stories with his friends and family. Born in New York, raised in Italy and Rhode Island, he settled in Newport and started a family. After passionately selling timeshares in Newport, he retired at age 60, and was most often found at “his office” at Tower 1 at Second Beach for the next decade, where he was met with good friends and good times.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport from 9:30am-10:30am. A Memorial Service will immediately follow in the funeral home at 10:45am. A reception will be held at 12:00pm at the Wyndham Newport Hotel at 240 Aquidneck Ave., Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, a foundation dedicated to funding research for treatments for pancreatic cancers, pancan.org