Paradigm Escape Rooms on William Street is bringing interactive entertainment to Aquidneck Island with two newly designed, second-generation escape room experiences, fit for everyone, rain or shine.

Not your grandmother’s escape room.

Owner Deanna Lopes knew that the perfect place for an extravagant and mysterious escape room facility would be in the beautiful and historically rich city of Newport, Rhode Island. Seeing the need for more entertainment, she and other local technicians and artists labored for over two years to combine the elements of technology, set design, art, and gaming to create a truly exciting and unforgettable interactive experience

First-generation escape rooms rely heavily on mechanical locks, combinations, and other low-tech methods for stumping their puzzlers. Not at Paradigm! Specially designed to maximize immersion, guests will be wowed by the integration of high tech elements and seemingly “magical” gameplay.

The moment that you step through the doors and into the lobby, prepare to be teleported to another dimension. Inspired by the Newport Mansions, the lobby is a cross between a detective lounge and victorian library with a Newport Flare. Greeted by “The Curator,” you’ll be introduced to your mission and if you choose to except it, well… clutch your pearls, ladies, as your day in Newport might now include an intrepid adventurer from the Giza plateau or perhaps by a 15th century Florentian apprentice! You’ll have to come and see for yourself to believe it.

Puzzle solvers should expect a challenge in either room – some of the obstacles will be tough nuts to crack! But have no fear, Paradigm offers a family-fun environment that will tickle that adventurous bone in you, whether you are escape aficionados or just beginners looking for a laugh. Your designated Game Master will be available for any who become too befuddled to complete the tasks. Fun is the goal and Game Masters ensure that it happens!

Groups of between 2 to 6 players are invited to play in their own game rooms. You need at least 2 to complete the rooms, and any number beyond 6 becomes a bit like…too many cooks in the kitchen! However, you’re welcome to come prove them wrong – they like big groups too. They are wheelchair accessible (call first with any concerns) and can make accommodations for other special needs.

They would also love to host your company outing – think, “team-building” on steroids! Wedding parties, birthday celebrations, and anniversaries – they can do it all. Keep in mind, Paradigm Escape Rooms is a perfect rainy day activity!

Open nights and weekends, four days a week, Paradigm Escape Rooms awaits your reservation now! So come and test your mettle, cleverness, and perseverance in the most exciting entertainment option on the island! Whether you choose to prove your worthiness of studying with Leonardo da Vinci, or think you are stealthy enough to retrieve King Narutti’s treasure, they look forward to seeing you soon! Book directly on ParadigmEscapeRooms.com today!