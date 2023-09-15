With stormy weather possible this weekend due to Hurricane Lee, please check with local venues before venturing out. It looks like most Saturday and Sunday shows are a go, with some delays possible. Safety first, but as the saying goes, the show must go on!

Friday: Grammy-nominated 1970’s yacht rock faves Ambrosia will be joined by special guest John Ford Coley for an outdoor show at the Misquamicut Fallfest. Hear classics like “How Much I Feel,” “Biggest Part of Me,” and “Really Love to See You Tonight.” Music starts at 8:30PM. Click here for details.

Friday: Spend a stormy evening with Ween at The Strand in Providence. Formed in 1984, the Pennsylvania-based alternative rock band blends funk, soul, country, gospel, prog, psychedelia, R&B, heavy metal, and punk rock for a pleasing concoction. Music starts at 8PM. Click here for details.

Saturday: The Outlaw Music Festival pulls into the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, MA for one of the final outdoor shows of the summer. (Yes, it’s still summer.) The Willie Nelson-led tour has a particularly strong lineup, including Los Lobos, String Cheese Incident, Particle Kid, and Bob Weir & the Wolf Brothers. Get there early – music starts at 4:30PM. Click here for details.

Saturday: Al Anderson joined Bob Marley’s original backing band The Wailers in 1974 and went on to play on platinum award-winning albums, Live at the Lyceum, Babylon by Bus and ten times platinum album Legend. He brings the current iteration of the band to the Ocean Mist in Matunuck. Music starts at 9PM. Click here for details.

Sunday: The Bristol Porchfest returns to the bayside town with music on ten different porches along High Street, featuring dozens of local artists including Cardboard Ox, Hollow Turtle, Turas, and the Paula Clare Band. Music runs from 3-6PM with an afterparty at Pivotal Brewing. Click here for a map, schedule, and further details.

Sunday: Guitar great and rock/metal/punk pioneer Lita Ford and her band hit the Greenwich Odeum stage Sunday evening in EG. Ford first came to the forefront in 1975 as a member of The Runaways, behind such hits as “Cherry Bomb” and “Queens of Noise.” Music starts at 8PM. Click here for details.