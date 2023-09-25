close up shot of lobster claw
Good Morning, Today is Monday, September 25 – Yom Kippur, National Lobster Day, and National Daughters Day.

🎶 Toad The Wet Sprocket dropped into Newport and played a sold-out Jane Pickens Theater on September 22, 2023. WUN photographer Jack Casey was there and shares this concert recap and photo gallery from the show.

🏈 Mac Jones threw a touchdown pass to Pharaoh Brown, Matt Judon had a late safety and the Patriots extended their winning streak over the New York Jets to 15 games with an ugly 15-10 victory on a rainy Sunday.

⚾ Mike Clevinger pitched six solid innings, Elvis Andrus had a two-run double and the Chicago White Sox beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 in a rain-shortened game on Sunday, ending a string of 12 straight series losses.

🍦 Last Call: Frosty Freez closes for the season on September 30.

🚢 On the cruise ship schedule, the Norwegian Escape and MSC Meraviglia are scheduled to visit Newport today.

WHAT’S UP TODAY

Weather

  • Today: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 63. Northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
  • Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low of around 56. Northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts to less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Marine Forecast

Sun, Moon, & Tide

  • Sunrise: 6:35 am | Sunset: 6:38 pm | 12 hours and 2 minutes of sun.
  • High tide at 4:26 am & 5:01 pm | Low tide at 10:11 am & 11:29 pm.
  • Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 9.7 days, 73% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Midtown Oyster Bar: Yacht Cub Rejects at 9 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Songs and Stories: The Highwaymen with Matt York from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • Perro Salado: John Monllos from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
  • The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
  • The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Local Government

  • Little Compton: Recreation Committee at 6:30 pm
  • Newport: School Committee – Wellness Subcommittee at 5:30 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm
  • Portsmouth: Town Council at 7 pm
  • Tiverton: Wastewater District at 5:30 pm
  • See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

THE LATEST ON WHATSUPNEWP

We published 6 stories yesterday on WhatsUpNewp.com. Here’s what’s new since our last newsletter.

Concert Recap and Photos: Toad the Wet Sprocket at Jane Pickens Theater

Band brings the hits and more to Newport

Patriots beat Jets 15-10 to extend their winning streak to 15 straight over New York

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots were off to a frustrating start to the season, falling just short of victories in their first two games.

Clevinger pitches 6 strong innings; Chicago beats Boston 3-2 to win 1st series since early August

Mike Clevinger pitched six solid innings, Elvis Andrus had a two-run double and the Chicago White Sox beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 in a rain-shortened game on Sunday, ending a string of 12 straight series losses.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

3-day Surf forecast for Rhode Island

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

ICYMI: POPULAR ON WHATSUPNEWP

These are the most-read stories on WhatsUpNewp.com over the last 24 hours.

  1. Concert Recap and Photos: Van Morrison as good as ever at the Providence Performing Arts Center
  2. What’s Up in Newport: Sunday, September 24
  3. Discover Your Dream Home: Open Houses in Newport County this weekend
  4. Newport woman, owner of Folk Vintage, to appear on ‘The Bachelor’
  5. Adoptable Cat of the Week: Maleficent

FURTHER READING

Luau for Lahaina fundraiser in Newport (WJAR)

Lesleigh Green on Australia’s historic 1983 America’s Cup challenge (ABC)

Volleyball battles back to beat Middletown 3-1, starts season at 5-1 (East Bay RI)

