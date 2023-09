Are you in the market for a new home in beautiful Newport County? If so, you’re in luck! This weekend, a variety of properties will be available for viewing during public open houses. Whether you’re seeking a charming historic home in Newport or a more modern residence in Middletown, there’s something for everyone.

Let’s take a closer look at the upcoming open houses in Newport County.

For more information on these listings, please contact our Real Estate correspondent, Tyler Bernadyn, at 401-241-1851 or TylerB@resultswithremax.com.

Jamestown:

353 East Shore Road Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM Type: Single Family Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2/1 Price: $759,900

2 Clarkes Village Road Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Type: Single Family Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/3.5 Price: $1,750,000



Middletown:

3 Wedgewood Drive Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Type: Single Family Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4/3 Price: $680,000

23 J H Dwyer Drive Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023 and Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Type: Single Family Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/2 Price: $665,000

34 Hoover Road Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Type: Single Family Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/1 Price: $1,055,000

17 Sachuest Drive Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023 and Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Type: Single Family Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 5/5.5 Price: $3,850,000

6 North Drive Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Type: Single Family Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/1.5 Price: $799,900

209 Morrison Avenue Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023 and Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM Type: Single Family Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 5/3.5 Price: $2,249,000

300 Vaucluse Avenue Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM Type: Single Family Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4/4.5 Price: $2,800,000



Newport:

10 Cross Street Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023 and Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Type: Single Family Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4/3.5 Price: $1,250,000

23 Clinton Street Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Type: Single Family Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 5/2.5 Price: $1,849,900

104 Mill Street Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM Type: Single Family Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 7/4.5 Price: $3,695,000

101 Washington Street Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023 (12pm-2pm) and Sunday, September 24, 2023 (11am – 1pm) Type: Single Family Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 7/4.5 Price: $4,995,000

109 Champlin Place Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Type: Single Family Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2/1 Price: $825,000

39 Simmons Street Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023 and Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Type: Single Family Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2/2 Price: $650,000

32 Kay Street #3 Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Type: Condominium Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2/1 Price: $699,000

50 Old Beach Road #5 Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Type: Condominium Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 1/1.5 Price: $575,000

9 Narragansett Avenue #3 Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Type: Condominium Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/2 Price: $700,000



Portsmouth:

34 Valhalla Drive Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Type: Single Family Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/1 Price: $450,000

1 Tower Drive #2200 Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023 and Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM Type: Condominium Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 5/5.5 Price: $5,900,000

887 Anthony Road Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Type: Single Family Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/2.5 Price: $659,000

27 Cornell Drive Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Type: Condominium Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2/2 Price: $579,000

99 MILL Lane Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Type: Single Family Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4/2.5 Price: $769,000

20 Willow Lane Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Type: Single Family Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/3 Price: $900,000

31 Lawton Brook Lane Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM Type: Condominium Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2/2.5 Price: $495,000

95 West Main Road Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Type: Single Family Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4/3.5 Price: $1,600,000



Tiverton:

81 Hobson Avenue Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023 and Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Type: Single Family Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/2.5 Price: $735,000

109 Kenyon Road Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM – 2:30 PM Type: Single Family Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/2 Price: $499,900

86 Restful Valley Road Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Type: Single Family Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/2.5 Price: $559,000

136 Lark Lane Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Type: Single Family Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/2 Price: $295,000

29 Cutter Lane #120 Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023 and Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Type: Condominium Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/4 Price: $1,100,000

28 Crandall Road Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Type: Single Family Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4/2.5 Price: $599,000

25 Arbor Terrace Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Type: Single Family Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/2 Price: $499,000

98 Anthony Way Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Type: Single Family Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/2 Price: $899,000



With a wide range of properties available, from cozy condos to spacious single-family homes, Newport County offers something for every budget and lifestyle. Don’t miss this opportunity to explore these incredible homes during the open houses this weekend. Whether you’re a first-time buyer or looking to upgrade your current living situation, there’s no better time to find your dream home in Newport County.

Please note that open house dates and times are subject to change, so it’s a good idea to verify the details with the listing agent or check the Statewide MLS for any updates. Happy house hunting!