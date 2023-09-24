Toad The Wet Sprocket dropped into Newport and played a sold-out Jane Pickens Theater on September 22, 2023.

“San Francisco Indie-Rocker nerd” Megan Slankard opened the show with unabashed comfort, fully backed by a vocal talent not often witnessed. With incredible range and power, she entertained the audience with her brilliant self-accompaniment on guitar and her very engaging in-between-song stories. Witty and super charged, Slankard was a breath of fresh air and was greeted warmly after her set at her self-staffed merch table. Slankard is one to watch.

After an intermission, Toad The Wet Sprocket took the stage to a rich ovation from the audience, rekindling memories from the 1990s. The band was very tight and had the most active guitar tech crew in the business, with a series of guitar changes for nearly every song all night. The audience exploded with the playing of ‘All I Want’, and a few patrons worked hard to get everyone on their feet while jumping in the front of the stage.

The band responded with a beautiful solo acoustic number by Glen Phillips. The acoustic songs continued with the organist playing mandolin and electric guitars and bass being changed for acoustics. The audience jammed along to a cover of the Indigo Girls’ ‘Closer To Fine’ with everyone wailing at the top of their lungs.

The band closed out the set with original material and thanked the audience and the Newport community. Toad is enjoying the resurgence of interest in the band and is writing new material and enjoying the acoustic set, which adds an extra dimension to an already rich rock band.

