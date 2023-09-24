This story first appeared in What’sUpNewp’s free daily newsletter. Join the 17,000+ who wake up to it in their inbox every day by signing up for it here.

Sunday, September 24, 2023 | Reading Time: 6 minutes

🎶 Van Morrison thrilled fans in the first of two shows at the Providence Performing Arts Center on Friday night. WUN photographer Rick Farrell was there and shares some photos of the evening.

🇮🇪 The Museum of Newport Irish History’s first talk of its 22nd Annual Lecture Series will feature renowned historian and director of Ireland’s Great Hunger Institute at Quinnipiac University, Dr. Christine Kinealy.

⚾ The last-place Red Sox are playing for a chance to finish above .500 and to catch the rival Yankees and avoid finishing last in the AL East for the third time in four seasons.

🏈 The New England Patriots today will look to get their first win when they face a Jets team that’s trying to rebound from an ugly loss.

🏈 College Football: Quarterback Connor Watkins ran for 113 yards and three touchdowns and Villanova beat Rhode Island 35-9 in a Coastal Athletic Association season opener for the Wildcats on Saturday.

🏈 College Football: Ethan Gettman connected on a 38-yard field goal with under two minutes left in regulation, then hit from 37-yards out in overtime to lift Bryant to a 16-13 win over Princeton in a non-conference contest Saturday afternoon.

🍂 Norman Bird Sanctuary’s Harvest Fair is next weekend! Join them on September 30 and October 1 for a fun-filled weekend of fall festivities. Enjoy food trucks, live music, children’s games, crafts, pony rides, and of course, the mud pit! Get your tickets today

WHAT’S UP TODAY

Weather

Today: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 65. Northeast wind 14 to 17 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10pm. Low around 58. Northeast wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory until September 24, 2:00 PM

Today: NE wind 12 to 15 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. A chance of showers. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NE wind around 12 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. Showers are likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 66°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:34 am | Sunset: 6:39 pm | 12 hours and 5 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3:18 am & 3:52 pm | Low tide at 8:45 am & 10:39 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 8.6 days, 62% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Music By Mel from 4 pm to 7 pm

Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Carlos: The Santana Journey global premiere at 4:30 pm

Landing: Jim Devlin at 1 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Professor Harp from 4 pm to 7 pm

Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 11 am

One Pelham East: Sean Rivers at 5 pm

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

Sunset Cove: Andre Arsenault from 11 am to 2 pm, East Bay Roots from 3 pm to 6 pm

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: John Erikson at 4 pm

The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm

Local Government

No local meetings are scheduled.

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

THE LATEST ON WHATSUPNEWP

We published 14 stories yesterday on WhatsUpNewp.com. Here’s what’s new since our last newsletter.

Legendary singer in strong set at PPAC

Carles Gil had a shot deflected up and in for his ninth goal of the season and the New England Revolution tied the Chicago Fire 2-2 on Saturday night to clinch an MLS playoff spot.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

The Patriots are 0-2 to start the season for the first time since 2001 in Belichick’s second year with the franchise.

Just like her namesake in Disney’s classic movie, Maleficent is a strong and independent creature who knows what she wants”

December 15, 1954 – September 22, 2023

Are you in the market for a new home in beautiful Newport County? If so, you’re in luck! This weekend, a variety of properties will be available for viewing during public open houses.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Rhode Island. Gas prices are as of September 22.

Using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ophelia broke down counties in every state with the highest opioid dispense rates.

Dr. Kinealy’s illustrated talk, “Forgotten Heroes of Ireland’s Great Hunger,” will be presented on Tuesday, September 26

FURTHER READING

