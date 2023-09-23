Alisa Kathryn “Lisa” Felt, 68, of Newport, RI, passed away on September 22, 2023 in Newport.

Lisa was born in Norfolk, Virginia to Joseph A. Felt and Valerie Boldt Felt while her father was stationed there in the United States Navy. Lisa grew up in Narragansett, Rhode Island with her mother, sister and father who for a time taught counterinsurgency at the Newport Naval War College.

Lisa graduated from high school in 1972. After being accepted by Southern Illinois University, Lisa completed her Junior year but due to health complications did not graduate. She returned to Narragansett, Rhode Island to live with her mother. She enjoyed hooking rugs, attending church, reading the Bible and occasionally volunteering at a local soup kitchen.

Lisa is survived by her sister, Victoria Felt Clare, of Gorham, New Hampshire. She is preceded in death by her parents.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Tiverton House and more recently to Heatherwood Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, where Lisa resided for many years.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 27, 2023 from 9:00-10:00 AM at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. Burial will follow at 11:00 AM in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, 6365 Post Rd, North Kingstown, RI.

Memorial Donations may be made to the National Alliance for Mental Illness, www.nami.org.