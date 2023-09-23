Meet your new best friend, Maleficent – this week’s Adoptable Cat of the Week.

Available for adoption at the Potter league for Animals in Middletown, Maleficent is a 15-year-old female.

“Just like her namesake in Disney’s classic movie, Maleficent is a strong and independent creature who knows what she wants,” Potter League shares on their website. “At 15 years old, she doesn’t require much attention from her human companions and prefers to spend her time lounging on the back of the couch, basking in the sun’s warmth, but don’t let that fool you – she is a loyal and loving companion. Maleficent is a perfect cat for someone who wants a low-maintenance pet that can still offer plenty of love and affection”.

Potter League continues, “Like the character from Disney’s movie, Maleficent, the cat, has an air of mystery and elegance that sets her apart from other cats. She is confident and self-assured, always taking her time to survey her surroundings before making a move. While she may not be the type of cat to curl up in your lap, she will appreciate having a cozy spot to call her own. So if you’re looking for a feline companion who is as independent and fascinating as Maleficent herself, then she may be the perfect match for you”.

For more information or to meet beautiful Maleficent, visit www.potterleague.org, give the Potter League a call at 401-846-8276, or go by their Animal Care & Adoption Center in Middletown, RI.