Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, August 9. Today’s newsletter is 1,476 words, approximately a 7-minute read.

🌊 The Newport Gulls defeated the Bristol Blues, 8-4, on Tuesday night to earn their seventh Fay Vincent  Sr. Cup in team history. This was the Gulls’ first championship since 2014.  

🌊 Westerly Town Council President Ed Morrone has abruptly resigned from the council, alleging that most council members have prevented citizens from being heard on specific issues, been divisive, and “callous.”

🌊 Newport City Council will host their next Regular Council Meeting at Innovate Newport at 6:30 pm; here’s a look at what’s on their agenda.

🌊 Jersey Boys opens today at Theatre By The Sea. The Tony Award-winning smash hit will be presented through September 10.

🌊 Tyler Bernadyn with a look at the 28 homes that changed hands in Newport County last week.

🌊 If you plan on heading to newportFILM’s screening of Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story at Fort Adams on August 17, you will have to RSVP.

🌊 Live From The Loading Dock at the MLK Center continues today at 4:30 pm with a performance by Aguijón Norteño. Enjoy a summer evening with food, music, and community. This is a free event.

🌊 On tap this week and weekend: Black Ships Festival, Wet Paint, Newport Polo versus Palm Beach, and more. Get the full rundown.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Marine Forecast

  • Today: WNW wind 10 to 12 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
  • Tonight: W wind 7 to 9 kt. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
  • Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

  • Sunrise: 5:48 am | Sunset: 7:53 pm | 14 hours and 5 minutes of sun.
  • High tide at 2:36 am & 3:12 pm | Low tide at 7:50 am & 10:26 pm.
  • Moon: Waning Crescent. 22.7 days, 45% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Local Government

Cruise Ships

Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;

  • Thursday, August 10: American Star
  • Thursday, August 17: American Star
  • Friday, August 18: American Eagle

On WhatsUpNewp.com

