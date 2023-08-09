Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, August 9. Today’s newsletter is 1,476 words, approximately a 7-minute read.
🌊 The Newport Gulls defeated the Bristol Blues, 8-4, on Tuesday night to earn their seventh Fay Vincent Sr. Cup in team history. This was the Gulls’ first championship since 2014.
🌊 Westerly Town Council President Ed Morrone has abruptly resigned from the council, alleging that most council members have prevented citizens from being heard on specific issues, been divisive, and “callous.”
🌊 Newport City Council will host their next Regular Council Meeting at Innovate Newport at 6:30 pm; here’s a look at what’s on their agenda.
🌊 Jersey Boys opens today at Theatre By The Sea. The Tony Award-winning smash hit will be presented through September 10.
🌊 Tyler Bernadyn with a look at the 28 homes that changed hands in Newport County last week.
🌊 If you plan on heading to newportFILM’s screening of Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story at Fort Adams on August 17, you will have to RSVP.
🌊 Live From The Loading Dock at the MLK Center continues today at 4:30 pm with a performance by Aguijón Norteño. Enjoy a summer evening with food, music, and community. This is a free event.
🌊 On tap this week and weekend: Black Ships Festival, Wet Paint, Newport Polo versus Palm Beach, and more. Get the full rundown.
What’s Up Today
Weather
- Hazardous Weather Outlook
- Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph.
- Tonight: Clear, with a low around 67. West wind 8 to 10 mph.
- 7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine Forecast
- Today: WNW wind 10 to 12 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight: W wind 7 to 9 kt. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 5:48 am | Sunset: 7:53 pm | 14 hours and 5 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 2:36 am & 3:12 pm | Low tide at 7:50 am & 10:26 pm.
- Moon: Waning Crescent. 22.7 days, 45% lighting.
Things To Do
- 10 am: Free guided harbor walk with Friends of the Waterfront
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd
- 3 pm to 8 pm: Wednesday Flight Night at Newport Vineyards
- 4:15 pm to 5:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 4:30 pm: Live From The Loading Dock… Courtside – Aguijón Norteño at MLK Center
- 5 pm: Lobster Bake Wednesdays at Hotel Viking
- 5 pm: After5 Cleanup at Surfer’s End Second Beach
- 5 pm to 8 pm: Wednesday Music Series featuring La Méchante et le Connard at Newport Vineyards
- 5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 6 pm to 8 pm: Music at Sunset: Concert Series 2023 at Blithewold Mansion
- 6 pm to 8 pm: Jazz Series at the Herreshoff Marine Museum
- 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: What The Hell Happened To Blood, Sweat, & Tears? at 4:30 pm, The Miracle Club at 7:30 pm
- Landing: Mike Milazo from 1 pm to 4 pm, Mark Flynn from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Jim Devlin from 8 pm to 11 pm
- MLK Center: Live From The Loading Dock… Courtside – Aguijón Norteño at 4:30 pm
- Newport Vineyards: La Méchante et le Connard from 5 pm to 8 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Eoin Egan from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music and DJ from 8 pm to 1 am
- Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 10 pm until close
- Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Andrew Arsenault from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Sardella’s: Live music at 7 pm
- The Reef: Music Bingo at 7 pm
Local Government
- Jamestown: Harbor Management Commission at 5 pm
- Little Compton: Housing Trust at 6 pm, School Committee at 7 pm
- Middletown: Planning Board at 6 pm
- Newport: Newport City Council at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Economic Development Committee at 5:30 pm, Solid Waste/Recycling Committee at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Library Trustees at 6 pm, North End and Industrial/Business Park Advisory Subcommittee at 7 pm, Cemetery Commission at 7 pm
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Cruise Ships
Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;
- Thursday, August 10: American Star
- Thursday, August 17: American Star
- Friday, August 18: American Eagle
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Popular Stories Last 24 Hours on WUN
- DEM planning on prescribed burns on Prudence Island and in Exeter and Coventry
- What Sold: 28 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (July 31 – August 4)
- What’s Up this week and weekend: August 8 – 13
- 2023 Charlestown Seafood Fest a great success
- Newport Jazz Day 3: 2023 Festival ends on a high note
The Latest on WUN
What’s Up this week and weekend: August 8 – 13
Black Ships Festival, Wet Paint, Newport Polo versus Palm Beach, and more.
Block Island Airport Gallery features the works of Middletown artist Annabel Manning
The exhibition runs through late September.
Royals hit 3 home runs, beat Red Sox 9-3 to spoil season debut of Boston’s Trevor Story
Drew Waters, MJ Melendez and Michael Massey each hit two-run home runs and the Kansas City Royals snapped a three-game losing streak with a 9-3 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.
Gulls notch NECBL-leading 7th championship with win vs Blues
The Newport Gulls defeated the Bristol Blues, 8-4, to earn their seventh Fay Vincent Sr. Cup in team history. This was the Gulls’ first championship since 2014.
Westerly Town Council President abruptly resigns
Westerly Town Council President Ed Morrone has abruptly resigned from the council, alleging that most council members have prevented citizens from being heard on specific issues, been divisive, and “callous.”
Something to Chirp About: Cruiser is looking for a forever home
To meet this remarkable and beautiful bird with a really cool story, head on into the Potter League for Animals Animal Care and Adoption Center in Middletown.
3 fishermen plucked from Atlantic waters off Nantucket by Coast Guard helicopter crew
Three fishermen who were not wearing life jackets were plucked alive from ocean waters by the Coast Guard five miles east of Nantucket off the Cape Cod coast Saturday afternoon.
Newport City Council to host a workshop regarding ‘Strategic Plan Consultant’ on Aug. 17
The meeting will take place on August 17 at 5:30 pm in the Conference Hall at Innovate Newport.
newportFILM: RSVP’s required for the screening of ‘Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story’ on August 17
RSVP’s will open for Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story at 10am on August 11th
CCRI offering free Case Manager Training in partnership with Newport Mental Health
Students will not only have an opportunity to earn higher education credits but will simultaneously gain experience as a Case Manager through a paid internship with Newport Mental Health.
Massachusetts governor declares state of emergency amid influx of migrants seeking shelter
Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey declared a state of emergency Tuesday, citing an influx of migrants seeking shelter at a time when the cost of housing — already in short supply — continues to rise.
New England hit with heavy rain and wind, bringing floods and even a tornado
Severe rainstorms and high winds swept across parts of New England on Tuesday, the remnants of a massive storm that pummeled the eastern U.S. a day earlier, killing two people.
Senator Whitehouse welcomes new class of U.S. Naval War College students
Whitehouse underscores threats climate change and kleptocracy pose to national security
Patriots sign free agent defensive end Trey Flowers, who was on their last 3 Super Bowl teams
Trey Flowers signed with the New England Patriots on Tuesday, returning to the team where he played his first four NFL seasons and won two of three Super Bowls.
What Sold: 28 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (July 31 – August 4)
Here’s a look at what homes changed hands in Newport County last week.
Louis Cato, TV late night bandleader, offers ‘Reflections,’ a new album of ‘laid bare, honest’ songs
The Grammy-nominated and internationally acclaimed multi-instrumentalist, producer, and songwriter performed at the 2023 Newport Jazz Festival.
Newport and Middletown among recipients of $3.8 million in Learn365RI Grants
Funding awarded to communities across Rhode Island to support the shift from 180 days of learning to 365
Recent Local Obituaries
Michael J. Baccari, Jr.
November 30, 1939 – July 27, 2023
More Newport County News
- Greek oil tanker illegally dumped nearly 10k gallons of contaminants off R.I. coast (The Boston Globe)
- Jazz Concert Review: Newport Jazz Fest 2023 — Changing Parameters (The Arts Fuse)
Read More from What'sUpNewp
© 2012 - 2023 What's Up Newp, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, reproduced, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.