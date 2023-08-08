The Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI), in collaboration with Newport Mental Health and the Executive Office of Health and Human Services (EOHHS), is accepting applications for its new Case Management Workforce Program.

This initiative, funded by EOHHS, is designed to prepare a portion of Newport Mental Health’s current staff to enter a new career as a Case Manager in addition to welcoming individuals from the community into the program to earn a college certificate and begin a new career. Students will not only have an opportunity to earn higher education credits but will simultaneously gain experience as a Case Manager through a paid internship with Newport Mental Health. Tuition is free for qualified applicants and successful graduates of the program can expect a full-time job offer from Newport Mental Health and a wage increase over their internship pay rate.

CCRI is actively recruiting fifteen (15) students to fill the September cohort, and the “earn as you learn” model will ensure students in the program can successfully complete the program with minimum impact on their family’s wellbeing. Successful graduates will earn a certificate in Case Management, 21 college credits, and an industry-recognized credential if they meet all program requirements. The college credits can later be applied toward CCRI’s associate degree in social work.

No experience is necessary, and a GED or high school diploma is required. Individuals interested in this program should visit ccri.edu/CaseManager or contact Laurie Cepeda at lcepeda4@ccri.edu.

“Newport Mental Health is excited to partner with CCRI to offer this great opportunity to people in our community who care about helping others while creating a pathway to employment in mental health. We have over 40 openings on our clinical teams as we strive to meet the tremendous behavioral health needs of individuals, children, and families in Newport County. This program at CCRI is the perfect opportunity to start a rewarding career as a Case Manager and really make a difference. Check out our website, newportmh.org, for current job openings!” said Jamie Lehane, President and CEO of Newport Mental Health.

This program is the latest addition to CCRI’s Division of Workforce Partnerships healthcare offerings, which also includes the Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), Pharmacy Technician II, Medical Assistant, Patient Support Specialist, Workforce Dental Assistant, and various incumbent healthcare training programs.

“We’re excited to expand and share the healthcare offerings of the college with the Newport community,” said Jennie Johnson, Vice President for CCRI’s Division of Workforce Partnerships. “The Case Manager program will give local residents an opportunity for an incredible career that will address Newport Mental Health’s hiring needs while directly serving the diverse communities on Aquidneck Island.”

