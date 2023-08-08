Here’s a look at what sold last week in Newport County.

Data and information via Rhode Island Statewide MLS.

Newport

211 Third Street sold for $549,000. This 1,448 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $549,000.

75 Pelham Street #B sold for $1,010,000. This 1,510 sq. ft condominium has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $995,000.

11 Poplar Street sold for $800,000. This 1,116 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $785,000.

147 Kay Street sold for $1,290,000. This 4,400 sq. ft single-family residence has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $1,395,000.

20 Carey Street sold for $715,000. This 1,267 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $745,000.

35 Hall Avenue sold for $800,000. This 1,782 sq. ft single-family residence has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $750,000.

6 Mann Avenue #A sold for $359,900. This 570 sq. ft condominium has one bedroom and one bathroom. This home was initially listed for $359,900.

Middletown

74 Honeyman Avenue sold for $1,510,000. This 2,760 sq. ft single-family residence has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $1,595,000.

174 Center Avenue sold for $1,325,000. This 2,982 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and five bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $1,395,000.

72 Warren Avenue sold for $950,000. This 2,750 sq. ft multi-family home has six bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $1,160,000.

45 Trout Drive sold for $483,000. This 2,412 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $483,000.

181 Maple Avenue sold for $456,000. This 2,009 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $450,000.

35 Namquid Drive sold for $555,0000. This 1,808 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $525,000.

44 Bliss Mine Road #1 sold for $715,000. This 1,641 sq. ft condominium has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $715,000.

Portsmouth

24 Soares Drive sold for $718,000. This 2,940 sq. ft single-family residence has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $739,000.

195 Newport Beach (38B) Drive sold for $1,250,000. This 3,000 sq. ft single-family residence has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $1,250,000.

0 Newport Beach (34B) Drive sold for $1,475,000. This 3,210 sq. ft single-family residence has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $1,375,000.

62 Brown Terrace sold for $448,000. This 1,549 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $430,000.

561 Bristol Ferry Road #A sold for $850,000. This 2,010 sq. ft townhouse has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $850,000.

44 Greenfield Avenue sold for $695,000. This 1,844 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $699,000.

5 Carnegie Abbey Lane sold for $1,725,000. This 2,695 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and five bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $1,795,000.

Jamestown

No transactions were recorded.

Tiverton

25 Brayton Road sold for $231,000. This 998 sq. ft single-family residence has two bedrooms and one bathroom. This home was initially listed for $224,900.

76 Robin Lane sold for $255,000. This 1,188 sq. ft single-family residence has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $250,000.

23 Hayden Avenue sold for $380,000. This 1,448 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and one bathroom. This home was initially listed for $359,900.

44 Gooseberry Lane sold for $1,100,000. This 4,692 sq. ft single-family residence has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $1,050,000.

25 Warren Avenue sold for $378,000. This 1,878 sq. ft single-family residence has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $425,000.

4502 Main Road sold for $629,900. This 1,756 sq. ft single-family residence has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $699,000.

Little Compton

38 Pond View Drive sold for $1,675,000. This 2,705 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $1,735,000.

Read More from What'sUpNewp