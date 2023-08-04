Newport City Council will host its next Regular Council Meeting on Wednesday, August 9 at 6:30 pm at Innovate Newport.

The meeting is open to the public.

CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET FOR THE REGULAR CITY COUNCIL

MEETING

AUGUST 9, 2023

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held on August 9, 2023 at 6:30 p.m., Innovate Newport, Conference Hall, 513 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG

Citizens’ Forum: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.

1. CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES (#31-80 AND #98-40).

a. Minutes of the Council meeting held July 12, 2023

b. Special Events:

1. Sail Newport, d/b/a/ 40th Anniversary Fundraiser, 72 Fort Adams Dr.; August 10, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

2. Ernest E. Simmons, d/b/a Inspiration, Martin Recreation Center; August 15, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

3. Newport Community School, d/b/a Back to School Event, Elks Lodge #104; September 5, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

4. Arts and Cultural Alliance of Newport County, d/b/a Gillispalooza- a Memorial Concert for Jim Gillis, King Park; September 16, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (rain date- September 17, 2023)

5. Bike to the Beach, Inc. (The ADD Impact Network), d/b/a Bike to the Beach- New England (route attached); September 23, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

6. Sail Newport, d/b/a Sail for Hope, Newport Shipyard; September 30, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

7. Bowen’s Wharf Co., d/b/a 32nd Annual Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival, Bowen’s Wharf & Market Square; October 14-15, 2023 from 11:00 am to 6:00 p.m.

~ Request to close Market Square

8. Bowen’s Wharf Company, d/b/a 53rd Annual Bowen’s Wharf Christmas Tree Lighting, Bowen’s Wharf; December 2, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Rain date – December 3, 2023)

c. Holiday Selling License, Renewal, Rochelle’s Inc., d/b/a Rochelle’s of Newport, 381 Thames St.

d. Holiday Sellling License, Renewal, Francesca’s Collections, Inc., d/b/a Francesca’s, 15 Long Wharf Mall

e. Holiday Selling License, Renewal, Brahmin Leather Works LLC, d/b/a Brahmin, 22 Bannisters Wharf

f. Communication from Bike Newport, re: Notification of adding 21 bicycles to the rental fleet (Receive and make part of licensee’s file)

g. Communication from Mark Fiorey, CMC, USN (Ret.), re: Change of date – previously approved event, Cardines Classic Army/Navy Baseball Game at Cardines Field from September 22, 2023 (Rain date – September 29, 2023) to September 29, 2023 (Rain date – October 6, 2023)

LICENSES AND PERMITS

2. Victualing License, New Location, Brian Holder, d/b/a 12 Metre Café, 462 Thames St.

3. Entertainment License, New, Bloody Bull, LLC, d/b/a Gardiner House, 24 Lee’s Wharf to have entertainment Sunday through Saturday, indoors, first and second floors from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. and outdoors on the lawn and second floor deck from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. (Hearing)- Continued from July 26, 2023

4. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

Council Liaison Updates

Appointments:

RESOLUTIONS

5. Public Sculpture Commission – L. Ceglie, J. Napolitano, X. Khamsyvoravong

ORDINANCES

6. Amending Chapter 10.20 of the Codified Ordinances, entitled, “Parking Generally” to amend Section 10.20.180, entitled, “Establishment of parking meter areas” (Second Reading)

7. Amending Chapter 10.72 of the Codified Ordinances, entitled, “Bicycles” (First Reading)- Continued from July 26, 2023

8. Amending Chapter 5.12 of the Codified Ordinances, entitled, “Alcoholic Beverage Licenses”, to amend Section 5.12.40, entitled, “Number of Licenses Permitted” to increase the number of Class BH licenses (Second Reading)

9. Amending Chapter 3.12 of the Codified Ordinances entitled, “Personnel”, to amend Sections 3.12.020, entitled, “Classification Plan for Executive Administration and Professional Employees; Classification Plan for Supervisory Employees- N.E.A. and the Classification Plan for Non- supervisory Council 94 Employees” (Second Reading)

10. Amending Chapter 3.16 entitled, “Pay Plan”, to amend Section 3.16.070, entitled, “Pay Schedule for Part-time, Temporary and Unclassified Services” (Second Reading)

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

11. Action Item #6191/23 – RE: Martin Recreation Center Gymnasium Wall Pad Replacement (w/accompanying resolution)

12. Action Item #6192/23 – RE: Contract – Save the Bay Dockage at Perrotti Park (w/accompanying resolution)

13. Action Item #6193/23 – RE: Award of Contract – King Park Dinghy Dock Expansion Project (w/accompanying resolution)

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

CONSENT CALENDAR

1. Class F-1 Daily Liquor Licenses, Sail Newport, d/b/a 40th Anniversary Fundraiser, 72 Fort Adams Dr.; August 10, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Laura C. Swistak, CMC

City Clerk

Adjourn- August 2, 2023