Looking to add to your flock? Cruiser is this week’s adoptable pet of the week!

Available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Cruiser is a one-year-old female.

“This tweetie pie’s name is Cruiser! Cruiser literally cruised his way into the property of our shelter, and landed right next to an actual police cruiser, where he waited to be picked up and carried inside to safety,” Potter League for Animals shares on its website about Cruiser. “Cruiser was so very tired, and we think he earned his name! He’s all rested up now, and ready to find his home”!

Credit: Potter League for Animals

To meet this remarkable and beautiful bird with a really cool story, head on into the Potter League for Animals Animal Care and Adoption Center in Middletown.

