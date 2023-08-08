Michael J. Baccari, Jr., 83, of Middletown, RI, formerly of Newport, passed away on July 27, 2023.

Born in Newport, RI, he was the son of the late Michael J. and Mary (Sullivan) Baccari.

Michael attended St. Joseph’s Grammar School and graduated from De La Salle Academy class of 1957. He retired from Sears Roebuck & Co. after 28 years.

Michael was a U. S. Marine Corps veteran, he was a member of the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, and a charter-life member of the National Museum of The Marine Corps. He was a member of the past commandment of the Col. William R. “Rich” Higgins Detachment Marine Corps League. He was formerly the Jr. Vice Commandment for the Department of the RI Marine Corps League. He was also a member of the Marine Corps Association and Foundation, a Life Member 2nd Marine Division Association, Life Member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4487 Middletown RI, a member of the Elks Lodge #104 Newport, RI, a member of the Forum Lodge #391 Order of Sons of Italy Newport RI, and a member of the Fort Adams Trust. He was a past member of the American Legion Post #0274 Fort Myers Beach, FL, and of the Loyal Order Moose Lodge #964 Fort Myers Beach, FL.

Michael is survived by his children; David M. (Lauren) Baccari, of Coral Springs, FL, Roberta (Stephen) Davis, of Fall River, MA, and FL, Errin (Edwin) Baccari-Mejia, of Mt. Dora, FL, his grandchildren; Elaine Davis, of FL, Stephen G. Davis, of Fall River, MA, Clarice Baccari, of FL, Muriel Mejia, of FL, his great-grandchildren; Elliott, Bella, Crew, and Harper Davis.

Michael is preceded in death by his brother James W. Baccari and his nephew James Baccari Jr.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, August 18, 2023, from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island.

Funeral services will continue Saturday, August 19, at 9:00 AM from the Memorial Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:00 AM in St. Joseph’s Church, Broadway and Mann Ave, Newport, RI. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Middletown, RI.

The family would like to extend their deep appreciation to Visiting Nurses Home and Hospice, especially Dr. Rocco’s team- Suzanne, Julie, Mary, and Sophie, for the care given to Mr. Baccari.

Memorial donations may be made to Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice, 1184 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871, or to the Marine Corps League Foundation, PO Box 468, Stone Mountain, GA 30086-0468.

