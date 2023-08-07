When a small town in the Ocean State holds a seafood event at a former Naval Air Station adjacent to a salt pond famous for buttery smooth oysters, it would have to be a success, right? This year, by almost every metric, the 38th Annual Charlestown Seafood Festival surpassed every expectation.

According to Charlestown Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Heather Paliotta, Saturday’s attendance was more than 20,000, and by 2 p.m. on Sunday, sales were 16 percent ahead of 2022. When asked if it was safe to say attendance would top 40K for the weekend, her reply was, “Absolutely.”

However, even with all the success this year, it was accomplished without longtime partner, Chris DiPaola. Governor McKee and Lt. Gov. Matos were on hand Friday afternoon, and both presented citations to commemorate the fact that this year is the first time in a quarter-century the festival is without its voice, the former WBLQ radio owner and host.

2023 Charlestown Seafood Festival (Photo: Thom Cahir)

However, the former Ocean Community Chamber president and Charlestown Chamber member would be proud to see how the festival has grown in just one year. Compared to last year when there were 38 food vendors, this year had 55, with a new focus on local vendors, especially those providing local shellfish.

Charlestown Councilman Stephen Stokes was in attendance on Sunday, shuttling Secretary of Housing Stefan Pryor and Sen. Victoria Gu around the fairgrounds, offering them tips on local fare.

While some locals commented that traffic was backed up on Route 1 to Westerly on Saturday, others pointed out the secondary economic benefits the festival offers the region. And even if the event continues to grow, parking at Ninigret Park is ample. Judging by the license plates in the parking lot, the New England and Northeast states were well-represented, as was Eastern Canada, several Southeastern states, a couple from the Midwest, and even California.

Anyone looking to be a part of the festival in the future can contact Heather Paliotta through the festival website here.