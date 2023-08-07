The Newport Jazz Festival had something for everyone this year, featuring dozens of artists performing in various sub-genres of jazz all weekend long. Sunday, August 6th had it all including funky rhythms from The Soul Rebels, pristine throwback vocals from Grammy-winning singer Samara Joy, and Cuban-influenced funk from Cimafunk.

The final day of music also saw strong sets from festival veterans Herbie Hancock, Dianna Krall, Charles McPherson, and Joshua Redman leading his “Moodswing” quartet. Beautiful weather, great food, and family-friendly fun made Day 3 of the Jazz Festival special for all who were there.

Fort Adams is fortunate to host this legendary event founded in 1954, often cited as the original outdoor popular music festival. Along with the Folk Festival, NJF puts Newport at the epicenter of the music world for a couple of weeks every summer. Nothing beats the sounds and sights of the festival as sailboats drift by, a scene so brilliantly captured in the 1959 film Jazz on a Summer’s Day, and a scene that repeats annually in Newport. Plans are already underway for the 2024 festival, which will celebrate the 70th anniversary of its founding.

Check out our gallery of photos below from Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams and WUN photographer Gary Alpert.

2023 Newport Jazz Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) 2023 Newport Jazz Festival (Photo: Gary Alpert) 2023 Newport Jazz Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) 2023 Newport Jazz Festival (Photo: Gary Alpert) 2023 Newport Jazz Festival (Photo: Gary Alpert) 2023 Newport Jazz Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) 2023 Newport Jazz Festival (Photo: Gary Alpert) 2023 Newport Jazz Festival (Photo: Gary Alpert) 2023 Newport Jazz Festival (Photo: Gary Alpert) 2023 Newport Jazz Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) 2023 Newport Jazz Festival (Photo: Gary Alpert) 2023 Newport Jazz Festival (Photo: Gary Alpert) 2023 Newport Jazz Festival (Photo: Gary Alpert) 2023 Newport Jazz Festival (Photo: Gary Alpert) 2023 Newport Jazz Festival (Photo: Gary Alpert) 2023 Newport Jazz Festival (Photo: Gary Alpert) 2023 Newport Jazz Festival (Photo: Gary Alpert) 2023 Newport Jazz Festival (Photo: Gary Alpert) 2023 Newport Jazz Festival (Photo: Gary Alpert) 2023 Newport Jazz Festival (Photo: Gary Alpert) 2023 Newport Jazz Festival (Photo: Gary Alpert) 2023 Newport Jazz Festival (Photo: Gary Alpert) 2023 Newport Jazz Festival (Photo: Gary Alpert) 2023 Newport Jazz Festival (Photo: Gary Alpert) 2023 Newport Jazz Festival (Photo: Gary Alpert) 2023 Newport Jazz Festival (Photo: Gary Alpert) 2023 Newport Jazz Festival (Photo: Gary Alpert) 2023 Newport Jazz Festival (Photo: Gary Alpert) 2023 Newport Jazz Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams)