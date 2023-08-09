The Newport Gulls defeated the Bristol Blues, 8-4, to earn their seventh Fay Vincent Sr. Cup in team history. This was the Gulls’ first championship since 2014.

The Gulls struck first as they scored four runs in the first inning highlighted by a Tyler Hare (Wofford College) three-run 400 feet home run.

The Blues answered back an inning later as they scored four different times that knocked out Gulls pitcher Kevin Seitter (Quinnipiac University).

Jacob Burley (Wake Forest University) and Michael Anderson (University of Rhode Island) each contributed in the fourth as they both connected on RBI singles. Later in the inning Anderson scored on a wild pitch.

The scored remained that way with the Gulls having a 7 to 4 lead until the eighth when they added an insurance run as Anderson knocked home the eighth run of the game on a double play.

Seitter was on the mound for the Gulls as he pitched 1.2 IP giving up six hits, four runs, two of them were earned. Grant Umberger (Virginia Tech University) followed highlighted as he pitched 5.1 IP giving up two walks and striking out a season high eleven Blues batters. Braden Ostrander (Florida Atlantic University) as he pitched the final two innings of the game giving up a walk and striking out two batters.

