🎵 The Newport Jazz Festival experimented with rock music for the first time on this day in 1969.

🏖️ In what can only be described as a triumphant victory lap Saturday, July 1, advocates who have been fighting for public access to Rhode Island’s shoreline, and against private property owners trying to limit those rights, gathered at several places along the south coast and Narragansett Bay as a single-engine plane towed a banner proclaiming, “The Rhode Island shore is not private!” WUN’s Thom Cahir with the full story – Shoreline access advocates fly banner, literally.

💰 The Rhode Island Foundation has awarded nearly $1.2 million in grants to improve student performance in Newport and three other school districts. The funding will support work to increase the number of teachers of color in urban school districts.

📚 Reading with Robin, a statewide reading initiative from noted book enthusiast/influencer/promoter Robin Kall is returning to Newport.

😮 ICYMI: 35 candidates are running for the District 1 Congressional Seat.

❗ Jimmy Buffett surprised some when he appeared for a surprise performance at Sunset Cove (formerly Thriving Tree Coffee House) in Portsmouth on Sunday.

via Portsmouth Police: What a great surprise! Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefers made a special appearance at Sunset Cove and was kind enough to take a photo with the Portsmouth Police RI

What’s Up Today

Weather

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 9pm and 4am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Patchy fog between 11pm and 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: SW wind 9 to 11 kt. A chance of showers, mainly between noon and 5pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: S wind 5 to 7 kt. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 9pm and 4am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Patchy fog between 11pm and 1am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:16 am | Sunset: 8:22 pm | 15 hours & 6 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:15 am & 8:40 pm | Low tide at 1:58 am & 1:35 pm

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 14.2 days, 100% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Steve Demers at 4:30 pm, Angus Hall at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Fourth of July Dance Party from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Zeneth at 9 pm

One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 9 pm

Perro Salado: John Monllos from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Local Government

No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

For more events and listings, visit What’s Up in Newport: June 26 – July 4

On WhatsUpNewp.com

Popular Stories Last 24 Hours

The Latest

American icon George M. Cohan was born on July 3, 1873. Cohan was a playwright, composer, lyricist, actor, singer, dancer, and producer during his 50+ year career in entertainment.

The festival’s 1969 program was an experiment in fusing jazz, soul and rock music and audiences.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Alex Verdugo hit a tiebreaking home run in the ninth inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

The Newport Gulls emerged victorious against the North Shore Navigators with a 4-1 win vs the North Shore Navigators. The win brings the Gulls’ season record to 18-4 while the Navigators fall to 9-13.

Program to benefit Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Center

Supporters of new law celebrate public shoreline access

Rafael Devers hit his 20th home run, Justin Turner homered and scored three times and the Boston Red Sox spoiled Canada Day celebrations in Toronto by holding on to beat the Blue Jays 7-6 Saturday.

Grant is among nearly $1.2 million awarded statewide.

The Redwood Library & Athenaeum, the nation’s first purpose-built library, and Rhode Island’s first art gallery, announces the opening of two new exhibitions.

Come explore Westerly!s thriving creative community this summer with First Friday Art Crawls.

11th Hour Racing Team wins The Ocean Race 2022-23 In-Port Race Series, adding to overall win in 14th edition of the round-the-world race.

The WeBuild In-Port Race in Genova sees the last starts and finishes in the VO65 Sprint and an epic the around the world race for the IMOCAs

The cost for a gallon of gas is down a few cents from last week as the July Fourth weekend gets underway. Typically, demand for gas rises around this weekend, driving prices upward.

The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

Today, U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse joined U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Governor Dan McKee, Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Liz Tanner, Newport Mayor Xaykham Khamsavoravong and state and local officials to celebrate the latest installment of Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program funding for Rhode Island.

Candidates include current officeholders, newcomers, perennial candidates, and others who we are just learning about.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Jamestown and Newport’s Fireworks Display, Cars & Coffee at Fort Adams, Independence Cup at Newport Polo, and more!

Recent Local Obituaries

None new to share

Further Reading

USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul arrives in Bristol for Fourth of July celebrations (WLNE)

© 2012 - 2023 What's Up Newp, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, reproduced, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission