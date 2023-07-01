The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority

July 2 – 8, 2023

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge

Westbound Right Lane Closure- 7/6 and 7/7- 7 am to 3 pm

Eastbound Right Lane Closure- 7/6- 9 am to 3 pm



Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge.



Route 138 Connector

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Route 138 Connector.



Mount Hope Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Mount Hope Bridge.



Sakonnet River Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Sakonnet River Bridge.

Rhode Island Department of Transportation

July 1 – 7, 2023

Interstate Highway Restrictions

I-95 North Viaduct, Providence

Project-wide

Providence: I-95 North, after the Downtown Providence exit (Exit 37/old Exit 22), use caution when traveling through the area, motorists traveling North on I-95 should stay in the LEFT lanes, those traveling to Rt. 146 North should stay in the CENTER lane to access new bridge ramp, only state offices exit traffic should be in the RIGHT lane.



Providence: I-95 North, at the on-ramp from Atwells Ave., ramp closed for steel placement, Sun., Wed. and Thurs. nights, 11 p.m.-5 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Providence: I-95 South, at the on-ramp from Memorial Blvd., ramp closed for steel placement, Thurs. night, 11 p.m.-5 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Providence: I-95 North, from Exit 37A to Exit 39A, alternating lane closures for construction, Sun., Wed., and Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Providence: Rte. 6, from Memorial Blvd. to Dean St., road closed for steel placement, Thurs. night, 10 p.m.- 5 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Providence: Providence Place East, from Harris Ave. to Park St., road closed for steel placement, Sun., Wed. and Thurs. nights, 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Providence: Smith St., between Park St. and Holden St., alternating one-way traffic for drainage work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. through late summer.

Washington Bridge, East Providence/Providence

East Providence: On I-195 West at the Washington Bridge, the new lane split will be located just after the lane drop from four lanes to three after the Broadway interchange. Traffic coming onto the highway from the Veterans Memorial Parkway and Taunton Avenue on-ramps will not be affected, merging onto the bridge after the split. Motorists wishing to take the Gano Street (Exit 1D) off-ramp must keep right at the split. Drivers trying to reach the South Main Street (1C) off-ramp also should use the right lane. The lane split will be in place until late fall.



East Providence: Waterfront Dr., from Warren Ave. to the new temporary crossover, is closed for drainage and utility work, through mid-July 2023.

East Providence/Providence: The on-ramps from Warren Ave./Veterans Memorial Pkwy. and Taunton Ave. to I-195 West, will be closed for bridge work, Thurs. night, 9 p.m.- 5 a.m. Follow signed detour.

East Providence/Providence: I-195 West, from Broadway to South Main St., right lane closed for bridge work, Thurs. night, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Providence: I-195 West, at Exit 1D (Gano St.), exit closed for bridge work, Thurs. night, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Follow signed detour.

New Traffic Patterns

Cranston: I-95 South, at Exit 14A (Rte. 37 East On-Ramp), one of the two lanes is closed.

Pawtucket: I-95 South, from just past Exit 43 (old Exit 30) to Central Ave., all traffic now shifts to the right.

Overnight

Cranston: I-295 South, at Rte. 37 in the vicinity of Exit 3A and 3B, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Wed. and Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-5 a.m.

Cumberland-Pawtucket: I-295, at the ramps from Exit 22 to Exit 12 A&B, right lane and temporary ramp closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zones in a moving operation for milling, Wed.-Fri. nights, 10 p.m.-6 a.m.



East Providence: I-195, from Exit 2A to Exit 2B, and at the intersection of Warren Ave. to approximately 100 feet after the Pawtucket Ave. Bridge, alternating lane closures for power washing and painting, Sun., Wed., and Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



East Providence: At the ramp from the East Shore Expressway to I-195 over Warren Ave., alternating lane closures for bridge work, Wed. and Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



Providence: I-95 South, from Point St. to Blackstone St., right lane closed for a bridge inspection, Wed. night, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Providence: I-195 West, from South Water St. to Allens Ave., left lane closed for a bridge inspection, Thurs. night, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Providence: I-195 East, from I-95 to Exit 1A, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun., and Wed. and Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-4 a.m.

Weekday

Hopkinton: I-95, from Exit 4 to Exit 7, right lane closures for a bridge inspection, Thurs., 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Warwick: I-95, from Exit 31A to Exit 33, shoulder closures for a bridge inspection, Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

Reconstruction of Route 146 (Lincoln/North Smithfield)

Lincoln: I-295, between the Rte. 7 and Rte. 122 interchanges over Rte. 146, travel lanes have shifted to the right and have reduced from three to two.



Lincoln: On the Rte. 146 service roads, from Rte. 116 to Rte. 99, alternating lane closures with narrowed lanes and frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zones for bridge work, Wed. night, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

North Smithfield: Travel lanes have shifted at the Rte. 146/Rte. 146A (Exit 10) interchange, with the following changes:

Rte. 146 North: both travel lanes have shifted to the right

Rte. 146 North, at Exit 10 (Rte. 146A): ramp narrowing at the exit from two lanes to one

Rte. 146A South, at the off-ramp to Rte. 146 South: travel lanes have been narrowed

North Smithfield: Rte. 146 North, from Rte. 146A to Mass. line, right lane closed with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zones for construction, Wed.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

North Smithfield: Rte. 146 North, at the Rte. 146A interchange, left lane closed for bridge work, Wed.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Rte. 6

At the former off-ramp from Rte. 6 East to Rte. 10 South over Amtrak, expect noise for demolition, Wed.-Fri. nights, 10 p.m.-5 a.m.

Rte. 6 East, from Westminster St. to Broadway, right lane closed for construction, Mon., 6:30 a.m.-1 p.m., and Wed.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Rte. 10

Rte. 10 South, all lanes shift to the left near the Broadway overpass.

6/10 Connector

On the Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 West, several hundred feet south of its previous location. Lanes are narrow.

Affected City Streets

The Tobey St. and Harris Ave. on-ramps are closed. Follow signed detours.

Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.

Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour.

Project-wide

Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours Tues.-Fri.

New Traffic Patterns

Cranston: A new lane shift is in place on Rte. 37 near the I-295 interchange. Reduce your speed, stay in your lane.



Cranston: Rte. 37 West from Exit 2B (I-95 North) to Exit 1E (Pontiac Ave.), travel lanes reduced from two to one.

Warwick: Rte. 37 West, one of the three lanes is closed, and lanes are shifted between Post Rd. and the I-95 interchange.

Overnight

North Providence: Rte. 146, before and after the Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave. bridges, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Wed. and Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

North Providence: Rte. 146, before and after the Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave. bridges, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Fri. and Sat. nights (July 7 and 8.) Please note: upon completion of the work, the existing lane split will be removed and all lanes will shift to the left through the end of Sept.

Providence/Johnston: Rte. 6 West, from before the Killingly St. exit (Woonasquatucket Bridge) to I-295 on-ramps, right lane and temporary ramp closures in a moving operation with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zones for paving, Sun., Wed. and Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Metropolitan Providence

Henderson Bridge

East Providence: The off-ramp from the Henderson Bridge East to Massasoit Ave. South is closed. Follow signed detour.



East Providence: Henderson Pkwy. West, at the off-ramp to Massasoit, ramp closed for construction. Follow signed detour.



Providence: East River St., from Waterman St. to Angell St., road closed for bridge work, Mon. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. and Wed.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Follow signed detour.



Temporary Bridge Closure

Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.).

Weekday

Cranston: Rte. 2 North, under New London Ave., various lanes closed for a bridge inspection, Fri., 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Cranston: Pontiac Ave., from Sockanosset Cross Rd. to Rte. 37 East ramps, alternating lane closures for electrical work, Mon., 9 a.m.-1 p.m., and Wed.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

East Providence: Rte. 6 (Warren Ave.), from Grosvenor Ave. to Boyd Ave., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Thurs., 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

East Providence: Rte. 114A (Pleasant St), from the intersection of Pleasant St. and Hunts Mill Rd. to the intersection of Fall River Ave. and Ledge Rd., alternating lane closures/one way traffic for bridge work, Mon., and Wed.-Fri., 7 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.

Providence: Industrial Dr., from Corliss St. to Rte. 1, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Wed., 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

Providence: Visit the City of Providence’s online calendar for traffic restrictions.

Additional lane closures for this region

may be listed under Other Limited Access Highways

East Bay

East Bay Bike Path Bridges

Barrington/Warren: Rte. 114, at the Barrington and Warren Bridges, the northbound boardwalks are now open, providing a continuous, off-road path around the closed bike path bridges.

Weekday

Barrington: Middle Hwy., at Lincoln Ave., various lane closures for construction, Mon., and Wed.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Additional lane closures for this region

may be listed under Other Limited Access Highways

Newport County

Newport Pell Bridge Approaches – Phase II

Newport: Lane shift in place for Admiral Kalbfus Rd. from JT Connell Roundabout to Malbone Rd. Use caution when traveling through the area as construction vehicles will be frequently accessing in and out of the work zone.

Newport: A new traffic signal has been installed at the intersection of Admiral Kalbfus Rd. and Malbone Rd.

Newport: A new traffic signal has been installed at the intersection of JT Connell Hwy and JT Connell Connector. Traffic coming from Downtown Newport is going straight through the new intersection toward the roundabout. From there, drivers can easily access the Navy Base, RK Shopping Center, Admiral Kalbfus Rd., or other roads in the North End heading toward Middletown. Drivers from Downtown Newport are turning right onto the Connector Road to access the Pell Bridge. Drivers from the North End headed to Downtown Newport are using the roundabout and heading south on JT Connell Highway to go straight through the new intersection toward Downtown.

Newport: Occasional temporary lane shifts may be needed for striping operations or electrical work weekdays through the project area.

Weekday

Middletown: Aquidneck Ave., from East Main to Green End Ave., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon., 9 a.m.-1 p.m., and Wed.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Additional lane closures for this region

may be listed under Other Limited Access Highways

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

New Traffic Patterns

Cumberland: Rte. 122 (Mendon Rd.), from Rte. 116 (George Washington Hwy.) to Albion Rd., right lane closed/shifted with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for bridge work, through May 2024.

Smithfield: Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.), at the Putnam Pike Bridge over I-295, all lanes shifted to the left through October.

Temporary Road Closure

North Smithfield: Alternating one-way traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals for bridge work, 24 hours per day on Great Rd., between Lapre Dr. and Meadowbrook Dr., at the Union Village RR Bridge. Reduced lane widths. Expect delays.

Overnight

Lincoln: Sayles Hill Rd., under Rte. 99, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Wed.-Fri. (July 7) nights, 7 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Cumberland: Broad St., from Meeting St. to Forest Ave., alternating one-way traffic, shoulder closures, driveways/walkways blocked and frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zones for utility work, Mon., 7 a.m.-1 p.m., and Wed.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Additional lane closures for this region may be listed under Other Limited Access Highways

South County

Overnight

North Kingstown: Boston Neck Rd., from Crowfield Rd. to Harbor View Ave., alternating one-way traffic for paving and striping, Wed. and Thurs. nights, 7 p.m.-7 a.m.

Weekday

Hopkinton: Woodville Rd., over I-95, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Thurs. and Fri., 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

North Kingstown: South County Trail, from Rte. 138 to Heaton Orchard Rd., shoulder closures and lane shifts for tree trimming, Wed.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

West Greenwich: Weaver Hill Rd., from Big River Rd. to Nooseneck Hill Rd., right lane closed for a bridge inspection, Thurs., 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Additional lane closures for this region

may be listed under Other Limited Access Highways

West Bay

Weekday

Warwick: Rte. 1, from Delaware Ave. to Maple St., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Thurs., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Warwick: Pettaconsett Ave., from Okeefe Lane to Jefferson Park Rd., alternating lane closures and one-way traffic for a bridge inspection, Wed. and Thurs., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

West Warwick: Rte. 3 (Tiogue Ave.), at the Red Brook Bridge, right shoulder closed for construction, Mon., and Wed.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

West Warwick: Rte. 3, from New London Tpke. to Rte. 2 (Quaker Lane), alternating lane closures for utility work, weekdays through the end of November.

