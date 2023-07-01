The cost for a gallon of gas is down a few cents from last week as the July Fourth weekend gets underway. Typically, demand for gas rises around this weekend, driving prices upward.

A gallon of gas was $3.54 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Rhode Island. Gas prices are as of June 30.

AAA expects a record 43.2 million people to hit the road this holiday weekend, setting a record. The good news? Those drivers are spending $20 less on average to fill up their tanks this weekend compared to a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

“Consumers are not cutting back on travel this summer,” said AAA senior VP of travel Paula Twidale.

Rhode Island by the numbers

– Current gas price: $3.52

– 1-week change: -$0.01 (-0.3%)

– 1-year change: -$1.35 (-27.7%)

– Record average gas price: $5.02 (6/13/22)

– Current diesel price: $4.18

– 1-week change: -$0.05 (-1.2%)

– 1-year change: -$1.97 (-32.0%)

– Record high average diesel price: $6.47 (5/18/22)

States with the most expensive gas

#1. Washington: $4.98

#2. California: $4.83

#3. Hawaii: $4.73

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Mississippi: $2.97

#2. Louisiana: $3.08

#3. Alabama: $3.10

