Newport, RI – Today, U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse joined U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Governor Dan McKee, Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Liz Tanner, Newport Mayor Xaykham Khamsavoravong and state and local officials to celebrate the latest installment of Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program funding for Rhode Island.

This $108.7 million in federal BEAD funding was deployed by the Biden Administration for Rhode Island to distribute to non-profits, public-private partnerships, private companies, utilities and local governments to ensure every Rhode Islander has access to reliable, affordable high-speed internet.

“At his first State of the Union, President Biden made a promise to provide high-speed Internet for every American. Now, he’s delivering on that promise,” said Secretary Raimondo. “Rhode Island will receive an investment of more than $108 million dollars to ensure everyone in the state has access and to address other issues, like affordability and digital inclusion.”

“In order to expand opportunity, we need to ensure that all Rhode Islanders have access to high-speed, reliable, affordable broadband service. This funding will help our state implement a coordinated strategy that ensures all of our communities are plugged in to Rhode Island’s digital infrastructure. By doing so, we can help folks feel more connected and close the digital divide,” said Senator Reed.

“Our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to deliver for Rhode Island by ensuring that everyone has access to affordable, reliable high-speed internet,” said Senator Whitehouse. “I am pleased to help secure funding that keeps Rhode Islanders connected to daily activities like work and school and strengthens our infrastructure for generations.”

“Over the past six months, Rhode Island’s broadband team has worked hard to maximize the state’s allocation of funds from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program to ensure all Rhode Island residents and businesses are counted,” said Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee. “Our efforts paid off and will be the foundation we’ll use to allocate funds to areas that need them most in order to close the digital divide. Thanks to President Biden and our Congressional Delegation, this funding will help ensure underserved areas are connected, in turn stimulating job creation and sparking innovation and economic development across Rhode Island.”

“High-speed internet is no longer a luxury; it is a fundamental need in our everyday lives,” said Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Liz Tanner. “This allocation of funding will help close the digital divide by strengthening our infrastructure allowing us to better serve our business community which is essential for Rhode Island’s economic growth.”

“The world is rapidly becoming reliant on the internet for everything from work, to telemedicine appointments, to even the functionality of our thermostats and door locks. That is why Newport has been at the forefront of piloting innovative ways to expand internet access. The BEAD program is delivering the federal funding needed to turbocharge the efforts of communities like Newport to deliver fast, reliable internet for all,” said Newport Mayor Xaykham Khamsavoravong

Congress established and funded the BEAD program in 2021 as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (P.L. 117-58). Across the U.S., nearly 8.5 million locations lack access to high-speed internet service, and millions more struggle with limited or unreliable internet options, according to the Biden Administration. Nationwide, $42.5 billion in BEAD funding is being administered by the U.S. Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA).

Before today’s speaking program, Senator Reed helped lead a community conversation with residents from Newport Housing Authority’s Donovan Manor.

Residents spoke with Secretary Raimondo, Senators Reed and Whitehouse, Governor Dan McKee, and Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Elizabeth Tanner about their experience gaining access to broadband service in 2021, thanks to a $980,000 federal CDBG grant awarded by the state to upgrade internet service.

